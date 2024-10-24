Costco's Kirkland Smoked Salmon Recalled For Potential Listeria Risk

There's another product recall currently going on, and this time it's at Costco. Kirkland Signature (Costco's house brand) smoked salmon has been recalled by the company that manufactures it, the Acme Smoked Fish Corporation, and the news came directly from Acme in conjunction with the warehouse club. Acme says that the smoked salmon with the black packaging has potentially been contaminated with listeria, and is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

If you purchased the product, you would likely have gotten a digital notice via email about it, as Costco kept track of which Costco members bought it. Only one lot of the smoked salmon has been affected, with the number 8512801270, and purchase dates would have been between October 9 through October 13 of 2024. That information would be displayed on the upper right hand portion of the packaging, slightly below the item's bar code.

If you find that you still have a package of it in your refrigerator, simply return it to a Costco location to receive a full refund on the product. Costco's recalls are particularly important due to the fact that its items are sold in bulk, which means multiple people can consume items from the same manufacturing lot, potentially exposing a larger group to anything harmful.