Costco Recalls That Affected Millions

Costco, with its business model of selling merchandise in bulk to people who pay for the privilege of shopping at its gigantic, warehouse-style cathedrals of consumption, moves a lot of food. Its 120 million-plus card-holding members utilize the well-stocked food aisles to fill their freezes, pantries, full-size fridges, and beverage coolers. While there's a case against buying in bulk, per-unit cut-rate costs at Costco allow customers to purchase large quantities of staples and snacks at affordable prices.

As one of the biggest grocery purveyors in the United States, it's a big deal and potentially serious, headline-making news when a food distributor or manufacturer orders one of its products to be temporarily removed from Costco, and for customers to throw away existing stock or return it for a refund. That's a recall, and they happen for many reasons — the way that food-borne illness or faulty machinery can easily taint food is usually why Costco will go to great lengths and expense to get an item out of its stores as quickly as possible. It happens with alarming regularity, too, so Costco knows its plan of action. Here are Costco's most far-reaching and potentially dangerous recalls ever, in terms of how many customers they affected.