The Ultimate Ranking Of Grocery Store Rotisserie Chickens, According To Customers

Walmart's rotisserie chickens certainly look delicious in the pictures, and it might seem like there's no way to go wrong for the price. As of this writing, you can pick up a 36-ounce bird for $5.97 or $6.97 (depending on whether you buy it online or in the store). Listen to what customers have to say, though, and it seems as though the general consensus is that it's not worth the price — at all.

Even on the Walmart website, 5-star reviews that laud the chicken for taste and juiciness often include a caveat. One 5-star review even says that because they don't like pink meat, they bake it again when they get home. Does that defeat the point of these ready-to-go meals? Kind of! When it comes to 1-star reviews, customers aren't pulling any punches. Complaints include dry meat, giblets still in the chicken, and while some customers said they had undercooked birds, others complained they had been overcooked to the point where they were inedible. Another wrote, "Oversalted. Tastes terrible. So much salt brine injected into it that the taste was overpowering. Threw it away.

Customers on Reddit are equally unimpressed. One thread began, "I get creeped out by eating Walmart rotisserie chickens and not sure why. I don't like the texture, it doesn't even look like chicken in my eyes." Another posted a photo of a chicken they were delivered, and it had been charred beyond recognition. The consensus? Go somewhere else.