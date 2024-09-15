Broth Is Your Friend When Reheating Rotisserie Chicken

A whole rotisserie chicken can go a long way when you approach it with the right strategy. You can have lunch and dinner planned all week with just that one chicken, but how do you make it taste as good as the day it came out of the oven? The answer is a good broth.

Advertisement

The key to reheating rotisserie chicken and not ending up with dried out bird is to use broth in the process. You can reheat rotisserie chicken in the oven, microwave, stovetop, or even an air fryer depending on how much you're pressed for time. However, in most of these scenarios, a flavorful cup of chicken broth is going to make you forget you're eating leftovers.

Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is hard to pass up (no wonder they disappear so fast after that bell chimes), but sometimes that's a lot of chicken at once and leftovers are inevitable. Here's how chicken broth will help revive your rotisserie chicken to be enjoyed days later.