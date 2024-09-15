Broth Is Your Friend When Reheating Rotisserie Chicken
A whole rotisserie chicken can go a long way when you approach it with the right strategy. You can have lunch and dinner planned all week with just that one chicken, but how do you make it taste as good as the day it came out of the oven? The answer is a good broth.
The key to reheating rotisserie chicken and not ending up with dried out bird is to use broth in the process. You can reheat rotisserie chicken in the oven, microwave, stovetop, or even an air fryer depending on how much you're pressed for time. However, in most of these scenarios, a flavorful cup of chicken broth is going to make you forget you're eating leftovers.
Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is hard to pass up (no wonder they disappear so fast after that bell chimes), but sometimes that's a lot of chicken at once and leftovers are inevitable. Here's how chicken broth will help revive your rotisserie chicken to be enjoyed days later.
How to use broth to reheat rotisserie chicken
The reason a broth is key when reheating rotisserie chicken is because it helps reintroduce and maintain the moisture in the chicken as it heats back up. Depending on the mode of reheating, the way you incorporate the chicken broth into the process might change.
When using an oven, you'll want to pour the broth in the bottom of the oven-safe dish and cover the chicken to lock the heat, moisture, and flavor of it all. With a microwave, you'll want to break the chicken down into strips or pieces rather than heat up whole portions at once. From there, you should drizzle broth over the strips of chicken and reheat them on a microwave-safe plate.
A similar method should be used for the stovetop. Take pieces of chicken and place them on a lightly greased skillet, then drizzle the broth over the pieces while they cook over medium heat. Stir the chicken in the skillet, cover it, and lower the heat for the last couple of minutes.
Whichever way you choose to reheat your rotisserie chicken, there's always a way to make it juicy and just as tasty if it came straight off the rotisserie. If crispy skin is more important to you, you may want to explore some air fryer methods. For those looking to keep their poultry moist, these broth techniques are the best bet.