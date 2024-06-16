Here's What It Means When Costco's Store Bell Chimes

Costco is a source of fascination and mystery for the many who shop there. The warehouse club pricing is reasonable, new product finds populate the shelves regularly, and you can't forget the lure of the Costco food court, where the $1.50 hot dog still reigns supreme, along with those ultra-cheap $2 slices of pizza.

But it always seems like there's a secret code behind the store's machinations, whether it's the way Costco employees check your receipts upon exiting the store or the occasional noises that indicate something is going on in some area of the warehouse.

If you've ever heard the sound of a bell going off near the prepared food section, you might actually want to hustle over quickly — especially if you're there for one of Costco's signature deals, the $5 rotisserie chicken.

That's because that little ding means the next fresh batch of piping hot birds has just come out of the oven, and it's all but guaranteed that shoppers are already circling the heat lamps. Those things get snapped up quickly, especially for those who shop around mealtime, so make sure you're on your toes if the chicken is a priority on your shopping list.

