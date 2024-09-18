Next Time You Buy Strawberries, Don't Throw Out The Tops

The only downside to strawberries is the amount of waste they leave behind when taking off the green tops. Besides being tedious at times, removing strawberry hulls often leaves a sizable amount of the berry scraps going right into the trash.

Many would be surprised to hear this, but strawberry hulls are actually 100% edible. The leaves themselves do not have much flavor on their own, but the fruit attached to the leaves is just as flavorful as the rest of the berry.

There are many ways to utilize strawberry tops to get the most out of your berries and avoid wasting fruit. They can be used to infuse fresh strawberry flavor into beverages, blended into smoothies, or cooked down into jams and syrups. There are plenty of other ways to stretch your strawberries to get the most value out of them too. Use some of the suggestions below to make full use of your produce.