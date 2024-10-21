Major Frozen Waffle Products Recalled Over Listeria Risk

Sorry, kids. Step away from the toasters and give the frozen waffles a break this morning because they might be contaminated with listeria. TreeHouse Foods, a manufacturer for many major food brands, announced a massive recall of many of its frozen waffle products on October 18.

TreeHouse Foods issued the voluntary recall, noting that some frozen waffles were at risk of being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious, potentially fatal infections in children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. It also presents a serious danger to those carrying children, threatening miscarriage and/or stillbirth.

The frozen waffles were sold in the United States and Canada at major retailers like Aldi, Target, Publix, Food Lion, Walmart, and others. The recall list released by TreeHouse Foods contains more than 600 varieties of frozen waffles including Good & Gather, Great Value, Kodiak Cakes, and Best Choice. The full list can be found on the TreeHouse Foods website and on the FDA safety notice.