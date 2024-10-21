Major Frozen Waffle Products Recalled Over Listeria Risk
Sorry, kids. Step away from the toasters and give the frozen waffles a break this morning because they might be contaminated with listeria. TreeHouse Foods, a manufacturer for many major food brands, announced a massive recall of many of its frozen waffle products on October 18.
TreeHouse Foods issued the voluntary recall, noting that some frozen waffles were at risk of being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious, potentially fatal infections in children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. It also presents a serious danger to those carrying children, threatening miscarriage and/or stillbirth.
The frozen waffles were sold in the United States and Canada at major retailers like Aldi, Target, Publix, Food Lion, Walmart, and others. The recall list released by TreeHouse Foods contains more than 600 varieties of frozen waffles including Good & Gather, Great Value, Kodiak Cakes, and Best Choice. The full list can be found on the TreeHouse Foods website and on the FDA safety notice.
What to do about the frozen waffle recall
To check if the waffles in your freezer are part of this recall, the manufacturer advises consumers to look at the UPC on the back of the carton, Lot Code, and the Best By Date on the packaging. You can check your waffles' UPC against the full list by doing a search on the Treehouse Foods website, or look over the compiled image list of recalled items shared by the FDA.
While no confirmed reports of illness related to this outbreak have been made, the manufacturer advises consumers to throw out the frozen waffles if they have them or return them to where they were purchased to receive credit. Even a less severe infection from listeria can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, severe headache, muscle stiffness, nausea, and abdominal pain.
The possible contamination was discovered through routine testing, per the TreeHouse Foods announcement. Anyone with questions about the recall and the frozen waffle products can call the company at 800-596-2903, from 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday to Friday.