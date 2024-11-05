Multiple Soft Cheeses Sold At Aldi Being Recalled Over Listeria Risks

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a brand new product recall, this one involving soft cheeses. This recall affects six brie and camembert products in total, and one of them is particularly notable because it is sold at a grocery store chain that we frequently cover — ALDI. All of these cheeses are manufactured by a company called Savencia Cheese USA, and they have the potential to be contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause food poisoning.

The six include Emporium Selection Brie, Supreme Oval, La Bonne Vie Brie, La Bonne Vie Camembert, Industrial Brie, and finally, Market Basket Brie. If you're unsure that the cheese you have in your fridge is involved in the recall, you can check the UPC codes associated with each cheese product via the FDA's product recall announcement which we've linked to above.

Every one of these cheeses has an expiration date of December 24, 2024. But your brie cheese doesn't need to have spoiled for you to be at risk. Fortunately, as of now, no one has reported any illnesses or adverse effects from eating these products.