Multiple Soft Cheeses Sold At Aldi Being Recalled Over Listeria Risks
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a brand new product recall, this one involving soft cheeses. This recall affects six brie and camembert products in total, and one of them is particularly notable because it is sold at a grocery store chain that we frequently cover — ALDI. All of these cheeses are manufactured by a company called Savencia Cheese USA, and they have the potential to be contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause food poisoning.
The six include Emporium Selection Brie, Supreme Oval, La Bonne Vie Brie, La Bonne Vie Camembert, Industrial Brie, and finally, Market Basket Brie. If you're unsure that the cheese you have in your fridge is involved in the recall, you can check the UPC codes associated with each cheese product via the FDA's product recall announcement which we've linked to above.
Every one of these cheeses has an expiration date of December 24, 2024. But your brie cheese doesn't need to have spoiled for you to be at risk. Fortunately, as of now, no one has reported any illnesses or adverse effects from eating these products.
What to do if you purchased one of the recalled cheeses
If you've purchased brie recently, take a look at the packaging to see if it fits the description of the recall. On the off chance you did purchase one of these cheeses, don't eat them (or what's left of them), and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. The retailers that received this batch of potentially contaminated cheese have already been notified and are pulling product from shelves now.
Some specific retailers of note are Aldi and Market Basket. The states impacted include Illinois, Indiana, Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Iowa, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Oregon, Missouri, and Washington. Listeria poisoning is normally associated with deli meat and is relatively rare. It's of most concern to certain vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, immunocompromised, and pregnant people; and cause flu-like symptoms up to two months after consuming the product, with death being the most severe potential outcome (though, again, quite rare). If you or a loved one are vulnerable, you might want to stay proactive and check for product recalls on a regular basis.