Here's How Long Your Brie Stays Good For After Opening

Brie cheese is one of the softest, most luscious treats out there, whether you enjoy it baked with crescent roll dough and jam, or by the slice, with crackers and prosciutto (you should always eat the rind, too). There are plenty of ways to use this versatile cheese, and it lends itself well to the perfect picnic basket spread, but what if you don't use it all at once? How long will it keep?

Opened brie will stay good for up to a week in the fridge, provided it is repackaged properly. This means giving it two layers of protection: First, wrapping it in plastic wrap or parchment paper, and then transferring it to something airtight, like a plastic container with a lid or even a plastic resealable bag. You could also, for the second layer, use a sheet of aluminum foil. Then, place it in the fridge, but not where you might think; your first instinct might be to store it in the meat and cheese drawer that many fridges come with, but it will actually do better in the crisper drawer. Unfortunately, unlike hard cheeses, soft brie does not freeze very well.