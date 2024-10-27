Cured Vs Uncured Hot Dogs: What, Exactly, Is The Difference?
If you've ever wondered, your hot dog does have a secret life; the key is in how it is preserved. Cured hot dogs are kept fresh using sodium nitrite, which is also what gives them the pink hue they are known for. Sodium nitrate also gives them the ability to ward off bacteria, prolonging their shelf-life. Uncured hot dogs on the other hand are natural and rely on ingredients like celery powder to stay preserved. According to the USDA, the synthetic preservatives in cured hot dogs can usually keep unopened dogs fresh for about 30 to 45 days, while uncured hot dogs, will keep about 2 to 3 weeks.
When it comes to taste, one might not be able to tell the difference unless they know where to look, but the uncured hot dogs are usually less salty compared to cured hot dogs. Both are safe to eat, but some health concern arises with cured hot dogs because they have a higher salt content and higher levels of nitrites can increase one's risk of certain cancers, especially when heated.
What preservatives do for flavor and freshness
The synthetic sodium nitrates in cured hot dogs do more than keep the meat fresh. According to the National Hot Dogs and Sausage Council, it also works to eliminate harmful bacteria like botulism. Additionally, other chemical preservatives like sodium erythorbate or ascorbate may be included and not for nothing too, because they improve the texture and color of the hot dogs.
Uncured hot dogs are generally preserved using celery powder or juice, which naturally contain nitrates in them. During the curing process, the nitrates are then converted to nitrites, functioning like synthetic nitrites. While uncured hot dogs have fewer preservatives, it's important to note that they also contain nitrates; the only difference is that these come from a natural source. If you are concerned about these preservatives, then it's probably worth minimizing processed meat in general.
The type you prefer depends on whether you are generally interested in foods enhanced by science or prefer the all-natural flavor. Nonetheless, America loves hot dogs! One might even say that the country is ready for a national hot dog chain. As with any hot dog, the world of toppings runs as wide as you can imagine. For a spicy treat, add jalapeños and sriracha, and for breakfast cut up a dog, and add scrambled eggs avocados!