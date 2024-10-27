Cured Vs Uncured Hot Dogs: What, Exactly, Is The Difference?

If you've ever wondered, your hot dog does have a secret life; the key is in how it is preserved. Cured hot dogs are kept fresh using sodium nitrite, which is also what gives them the pink hue they are known for. Sodium nitrate also gives them the ability to ward off bacteria, prolonging their shelf-life. Uncured hot dogs on the other hand are natural and rely on ingredients like celery powder to stay preserved. According to the USDA, the synthetic preservatives in cured hot dogs can usually keep unopened dogs fresh for about 30 to 45 days, while uncured hot dogs, will keep about 2 to 3 weeks.

When it comes to taste, one might not be able to tell the difference unless they know where to look, but the uncured hot dogs are usually less salty compared to cured hot dogs. Both are safe to eat, but some health concern arises with cured hot dogs because they have a higher salt content and higher levels of nitrites can increase one's risk of certain cancers, especially when heated.