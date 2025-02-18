What Did Spam Do To Deserve Being Associated With Junk Mail?

The important thing you have to realize about the Internet is that it was invented by — and for many years, populated almost exclusively by — a bunch of giant nerds. And back in the '80s, when a brave new world was being explored on Usenet, a lot of nerds were fond of "Monty Python," the British comedy troupe behind the TV show "Monty Python's Flying Circus" and several beloved cult films. (In fact, the programming language Python is named after the troupe.)

One of the most famous "Monty Python" sketches, "Spam," involves a couple being served at a cheap diner whose menu is inexplicably Spam-centric. Much to the dismay of the Spam-hating Mrs. Bun, the waitress rattles off the menu: egg and Spam; bacon and Spam; sausage and Spam; Spam, Spam, Spam, Spam, Egg, and Spam; and so on. It's enough to drive a person mad even before a table of Vikings start a boisterous song declaring their love for, "Spam, Spam, Spam, lovely Spam, wonderful Spam!" (Why is there a table of Vikings in a cheap British diner? That's "Monty Python" for you.)

When Usenet users were faced with a barrage of unsolicited ads, messages, and posts, some drew comparisons to the omnipresence of Spam in that sketch, and the practice became known as "spamming."