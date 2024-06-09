Here's How Long It Takes For That Opened Can Of Spam To Go Bad

Spam's got a reputation for being a mystery meat with a long shelf life, but the truth is, it's way less of a science experiment and more of an exercise in food preservation. It only has six ingredients, which are pork with ham meat added, salt, water, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrite. You're presumably familiar with the first five ingredients; the sodium nitrite is used as a standard food-safe preservative to extend the shelf life of the canned meat staple. (Which is delicious, thank you very much — I have a bunch in my pantry right now.)

That being said, its preservatives and canning method gives Spam a pretty generous lifespan of anywhere between two to five years on the shelf, which isn't atypical for a shelf-stable good. As a general guideline, Hormel does highly recommend you pop that thing open by the "best by" date printed on the bottom of each can for the best eating experience. You probably already know this based off discourse from the past few years, but those best by dates aren't a hard rule that mean you need to toss the food once the date has passed; expired canned food is almost always fine, but the older it gets, the older it'll probably taste. Once you open that can of Spam, however, you only have a few days to use it.

