Spooky Halloween Candy-Coated Popcorn Recipe

With spooky season upon us, it's prime time for some fun in the kitchen. Spooky Halloween candy-coated popcorn is a festive and easy way to add Halloween flair to your fall baking, creating a treat that's perfect for parties, after school snacks, fall potlucks, and more.

Fans of a dreamsicle (or creamsicle) will especially love this candy-coated snack. The popcorn is coated in a sticky-sweet orange gelatin, then drizzled with white chocolate to create a delightful oranges and cream flavor. Halloween sprinkles, which include googly eye candy, go on top, then it's all tossed with candy corn, which, as a fun fact, happens to be Utah's most popular Halloween candy.

Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "Kids especially (or kids at heart) will adore this festive mix. It's sweet and salty, sticky, crunchy, chewy — it has all the textures. While you can certainly pop your own popcorn for this recipe, bagged popcorn works well as a starting point to keep it easy." Shungu used a bag of Skinny Pop popcorn, but microwave popcorn or anything you might find in the chip aisle works as well. Keep this one in your back pocket for other holidays, too — it's easily customizable with different flavors of gelatin, sprinkles, and mix-ins.