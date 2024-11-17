Make Quick And Easy Banana Bread With Only 3 Ingredients

Although most pandemic bakers have slowed down in the kitchen, that doesn't mean you have to. And what better way to put your oven to use than with some banana bread? Without question, banana bread has GOAT status among breakfast foods. It's hard not to get excited as the warm smell of freshly baked banana bread wafts through your kitchen. It gets even better when you cut a piece, spread butter on top, and enjoy the softness and full flavor of it all. If you're looking for a quick and easy way to make banana bread, there are three ingredients you'll need to get the job done right.

Of course, to make banana bread you need eggs and bananas, but adding yellow cake mix as the third ingredient is what sets it over the top. It truly is the best of both worlds because you get the rich flavor of classic banana bread along with the soft mouthfeel and pleasantly sweet taste of cake.

With this three-ingredient mix, you'll have quick banana bread ready to go in less than an hour. If you like add-ins in your bread like walnuts and chocolate chips, you can make a great thing even greater!