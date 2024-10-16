The Splash Of Juice Your Homemade Banana Bread Needs
Banana bread is the perfect comfort food and the perfect way to use up your old, browning bananas. The warm, pillowy bread with the rich taste of bananas with butter spread overtop hits the spot first thing in the morning with a cup of coffee. If banana bread is in your regular recipe rotation, a splash of orange juice is the secret ingredient you need to take your banana bread to the next level.
Oh, you thought banana bread couldn't get any better? Think again.
Banana bread is a versatile baked good that can take on all sorts of yummy flavor profiles with the addition of nuts, chocolate chips, and other mix-ins. But OJ is a complete game-changer, giving your banana bread a pleasing citrus flavor paired with bananas. Not only does it change the flavor, it gives your bread a softer texture, making a great thing even greater as it melts in your mouth.
The perfect addition to your banana bread
Adding OJ to your banana bread mix is as easy as pie (or should we say banana bread?). If you traditionally use milk or buttermilk in your recipe, cut that measurement in half — say ½ a cup — and add ¼ cup each of milk and orange juice. Keep an eye on how much liquid you're using. Banana bread recipes can vary in the amount of liquid they call for, so you don't want to add too much and risk over-soaking your batter.
If you want to give your banana bread a real shot of orange flavor, orange zest is also a great addition to your mix. Not only does zest smell amazing, but it really leaves a nice citrus flavor on your tongue as you enjoy each bite of bread. If butter isn't your jam (pardon the pun) on top of banana bread, orange marmalade can give you a new punchy, tangy flavor that changes the way you enjoy this sweet treat.