The Splash Of Juice Your Homemade Banana Bread Needs

Banana bread is the perfect comfort food and the perfect way to use up your old, browning bananas. The warm, pillowy bread with the rich taste of bananas with butter spread overtop hits the spot first thing in the morning with a cup of coffee. If banana bread is in your regular recipe rotation, a splash of orange juice is the secret ingredient you need to take your banana bread to the next level.

Oh, you thought banana bread couldn't get any better? Think again.

Banana bread is a versatile baked good that can take on all sorts of yummy flavor profiles with the addition of nuts, chocolate chips, and other mix-ins. But OJ is a complete game-changer, giving your banana bread a pleasing citrus flavor paired with bananas. Not only does it change the flavor, it gives your bread a softer texture, making a great thing even greater as it melts in your mouth.