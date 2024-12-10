The Origins Of The Quirky Yet Delicious Frito Pie
It is said that Texans and New Mexicans both claim to be the inventor of Frito pie. With a battle like that, it is at least easy to conclude, Frito pie is delicious and worth fighting over. Crispy corn chips, smothered in rich meaty chili topped with cheese and onions and sometimes jalapeños and sour cream, who wouldn't want to duel over the rights?
Looking at the known facts, Texans check more boxes. The recipe for Frito corn chips was invented in 1932 by San Antonio resident, Gustavo Olguin and then purchased from Olguin by fellow Texan, Charles Elmer Doolin. Doolin is responsible for making the well known company Frito-Lay what it is today. Way back when he began making the chips, Doolin's mother, Daisy, began serving up Frito pie topped with cheese and diced onions. In the 1960's her recipe was even printed on millions of bags of Fritos distributed across the country. The Doolin family is still dedicated to the legacy of Frito pie as noted in Kaleta Doolin's (Charles's daughter) 2011 book, "Fritos Pie, Stories, Recipes and More."
New Mexican or can't?
Not to continue rooting for the Texans, but they are also the ones that helped Frito pie gain its popularity by serving it alongside other concession favorites at high school football stadiums across the state. As previously mentioned, mama Doolin was the mastermind behind topping the pie with cheese and onions. From there, her fellow Lone Star Staters began topping the concoction with jalapeños, sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives and more.
It is almost embarrassing to even mention New Mexico again. But, if sticking to the history records, in 1960, a five-and-dime store employee named Teresa Hernandez is known to have poured some chili over an open bag of Fritos for her customers–and they liked it. Ooof, that was painful even saying. But, who knows, maybe the New Mexicans are right. Maybe they did invent Frito pie.
Either way, if you have never had it, you must try it. Looking back, Daisy Doolin's recipe is still the best out there,"Heat can of chili, pour into bag of Fritos, and sprinkle with grated cheese, and chopped onions." And if you're siding with the Texans, there is only one rule, no beans in the chili!