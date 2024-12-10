The Origins Of The Quirky Yet Delicious Frito Pie

Not to continue rooting for the Texans, but they are also the ones that helped Frito pie gain its popularity by serving it alongside other concession favorites at high school football stadiums across the state. As previously mentioned, mama Doolin was the mastermind behind topping the pie with cheese and onions. From there, her fellow Lone Star Staters began topping the concoction with jalapeños, sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives and more.

It is almost embarrassing to even mention New Mexico again. But, if sticking to the history records, in 1960, a five-and-dime store employee named Teresa Hernandez is known to have poured some chili over an open bag of Fritos for her customers–and they liked it. Ooof, that was painful even saying. But, who knows, maybe the New Mexicans are right. Maybe they did invent Frito pie.

Either way, if you have never had it, you must try it. Looking back, Daisy Doolin's recipe is still the best out there,"Heat can of chili, pour into bag of Fritos, and sprinkle with grated cheese, and chopped onions." And if you're siding with the Texans, there is only one rule, no beans in the chili!