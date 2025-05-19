11 Simple Homemade Sauces Made With 3 Ingredients (Or Less)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though most of us would probably prefer eating a home-cooked meal over takeout, the truth is there's a lot that goes into making a scratch-made dish that's satisfying and flavorful. And while tasty seasonings and marinades can help, it's often a sauce that takes a meal from good to great.

Thankfully, making sauces at home is easier than you may realize. These simple homemade sauces — made with three ingredients or less — are an easy way to boost your culinary confidence. Whether you're new to the cooking game or a veteran looking for more recipes to add to your repertoire, we're confident you'll walk away with at least one new saucy way to amp up the flavor of your dish.

Most of the sauces in this list will served as "base" recipes, meaning they are stripped down to only the bare ingredients. This allows room for you to jazz up the recipe as you wish. We'll detail not only how to make each sauce but also how to use it and provide suggestions for making it your own. Remember also that some sauces may require extras like seasonings and water, so if it sometimes seems like a sauce requires a little more than just three ingredients, that's why. With all of this in mind, join us as we reveal 11 easy and simple sauces made with only three ingredients, or less.