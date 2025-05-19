11 Simple Homemade Sauces Made With 3 Ingredients (Or Less)
Though most of us would probably prefer eating a home-cooked meal over takeout, the truth is there's a lot that goes into making a scratch-made dish that's satisfying and flavorful. And while tasty seasonings and marinades can help, it's often a sauce that takes a meal from good to great.
Thankfully, making sauces at home is easier than you may realize. These simple homemade sauces — made with three ingredients or less — are an easy way to boost your culinary confidence. Whether you're new to the cooking game or a veteran looking for more recipes to add to your repertoire, we're confident you'll walk away with at least one new saucy way to amp up the flavor of your dish.
Most of the sauces in this list will served as "base" recipes, meaning they are stripped down to only the bare ingredients. This allows room for you to jazz up the recipe as you wish. We'll detail not only how to make each sauce but also how to use it and provide suggestions for making it your own. Remember also that some sauces may require extras like seasonings and water, so if it sometimes seems like a sauce requires a little more than just three ingredients, that's why. With all of this in mind, join us as we reveal 11 easy and simple sauces made with only three ingredients, or less.
Alfredo sauce: Parmesan cheese + butter + heavy cream
You'd think something as enticing as Alfredo sauce would be challenging to recreate at home, but the truth is that you can achieve restaurant-quality flavor with little to no effort at all right from the comfort of your own kitchen. A good Alfredo sauce usually consists of only a handful of ingredients: Parmesan cheese, butter, and heavy cream. To make it come to life, grab a large skillet with deep sides (a medium saucepan will do the trick too, but which you choose will depend on how much you plan on making). Melt butter in the pan over medium heat along with any seasonings you plan to use, such as fresh garlic or herbs. Once your butter is melted, add your heavy cream and stir.
As your mixture begins to bubble, toss in your Parmesan cheese and mix until incorporated. That's it! Add to this 3-ingredient Alfredo sauce your choice of cooked noodles — fettuccine is ideal here, but we love switching it up a bit with penne or angel hair pasta. You can also add your choice of protein — such as grilled chicken or shrimp — if desired. We'd also suggest the addition of red peppers or broccoli –- both lend Alfredo-based pasta a unique flavor that can be a welcome change from its typical flavor profile.
Steak Sauce: Worcestershire Sauce + Ketchup
We here at The Takeout have sampled plenty of delicious steak sauces on the market, but there's something to be said for whipping up your own at home. While it may not have the complexity of a classic A.1. sauce, homemade steak sauce works when you're in a pinch, and, depending on how you jazz it up, you may find that you like this 2-ingredient rendition even better.
To make homemade steak sauce, simply combine equal parts Worcestershire sauce and ketchup in a small dish and stir. If you like your sauce to lean savory, add more Worcestershire sauce; if you like it sweeter, feel free to add more ketchup. This recipe is very forgiving, and like many sauces on this list, it's hard to mess up. Additionally, this steak sauce is easy to amp up, with a dash of seasonings like minced garlic, fresh cracked pepper, onion powder, vinegar, and more to intensify its flavor.
Love spice? Don't be afraid to sprinkle in a few red pepper flakes, cayenne seasoning, or even a few dashes of hot sauce to give this 2-ingredient steak sauce recipe added kick.
Asian Wing Sauce: Honey + Sriracha + Apple Cider Vinegar
This Asian "wing" sauce pairs wonderfully with chicken, but can be used for multiple purposes. Its base consists of honey and sriracha, though a splash of vinegar — either apple cider vinegar or rice wine vinegar — gives the sauce a tangy lift.
To make this Asian wing sauce, combine equal parts honey and sriracha in a bowl. Add to it one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and mix. If using the sauce for wings, season the raw chicken with simple ingredients before cooking — salt, pepper, and paprika tend to complement this 3-ingredient sauce well. Once cooked, toss the seasoned wings in the honey sriracha sauce and serve.
Though this Asian wing sauce is scrumptious as is, there are several additions that can make it even better. A splash of soy sauce changes the flavor profile a bit, adding a savory yet salty taste that enhances the sweetness of the sauce. If you don't care much for heat, add a couple tablespoons of melted butter to the sauce to help tame its spice. Into fancy garnishings? Add sesame seeds and chopped scallions (be sure to store green onions properly to keep them looking and tasting their best) before serving. Ultimately, this simple Asian wing sauce can be customized to your liking, so play around with it and see what flavors you enjoy best.
Honey mustard sauce: Mayo + honey + mustard
Honey mustard is such a versatile condiment; it complements everything from sandwiches to salads, and honey mustard may have even been utilized long before most of us realize. That said, you shouldn't feel like you need to add it to your shopping list every week -– whipping up this delicious 3-ingredient sauce at home is easy and allows you to control what goes in it.
To make a 3-ingredient honey mustard sauce, combine mayo, honey, and mustard in equal parts in a small bowl. We like to use yellow mustard here, but Dijon mustard works, too. We also recommend adding a few seasonings to give this sauce extra pizazz, and if you happen to have Worcestershire sauce on hand, a couple of dashes of it will infuse the sauce with even more depth of flavor.
Lastly, we'd want to note that making honey mustard sauce using this method will usually result in a very thick consistency because of the rich texture of each ingredient used. If you'd like to thin the sauce out a bit (and add a tasty zing of flavor) add a splash of apple cider vinegar. Using it as a salad dressing? Add a tablespoon at a time of neutral-flavored oil to turn this richer sauce into a thinner yet mind-blowingly scrumptious salad-worthy sensation. Don't be afraid to utilize your food processor for larger batches –- it makes the procedure easier and yields a smooth and creamy sauce every time.
Chocolate ganache: Chocolate chips + heavy cream
Classic chocolate ganache is rich and satisfying and is an especially tantalizing treat for chocolate lovers. In case you aren't familiar with it, it is essentially a thick chocolate "sauce" that can be utilized for a variety of uses, including frostings for cakes, filling for truffles, or even as a dip for fresh strawberries. Making decadent chocolate ganache at home isn't difficult –- all you need is two ingredients (heavy cream and high-quality store-bought chocolate chips) to make your next batch of chocolatey goodness.
Start by pouring your chocolate chips into a microwave-safe dish and placing it in the microwave. Melt the chocolate chips at small intervals (10 seconds at a time works), ensuring that you don't overheat them. If you have a lot of chocolate chips to melt (1 cup or more), heating them at a 30-second interval, rather than a 10-second interval, might be more suitable. As the chocolate is melting, gently heat your heavy cream over the stove for a few minutes or until hot. Combine the two ingredients in a bowl, using a whisk to stir until the mixture becomes a smooth, thick, and deliciously luscious consistency.
Buffalo sauce: Hot sauce + butter
While most people are content reaching for a bottle of store-bought buffalo sauce, we've found that combining an everyday bottle of hot sauce with an equal amount of butter creates a delicious buffalo sauce from ingredients you likely already have on hand.
To make your own buffalo sauce, start by melting butter in a pot over medium-low heat, being careful not to burn it. Though not required, feel free to toss in some minced garlic (or other non-traditional buffalo wing sauce ingredients) as the butter warms. Once the butter has liquefied, pour an equal amount of hot sauce into the pan. If you plan to add seasonings (we love adding a harmonious blend of onion powder, granulated garlic, chili powder, and cayenne pepper) you can do so, but be sure to allow your sauce mixture to simmer at least 1-2 minutes to allow the flavors of the spices you added to permeate. Finally, shut off the heat and toss cooked wings in the sauce.
It's important to note that because plain hot sauce tends to be thinner than other premade store-bought buffalo sauces, you may find this 2-ingredient buffalo sauce on the runny side. If that irks you, try adding a cornstarch slurry — simply whisk together 1-2 tablespoons of cornstarch with the same amount of water in a separate bowl before adding it to your sauce. Cook the mixture until it becomes thick and glossy.
Béchamel: flour + butter + milk
Béchamel may sound like a fancy term, but its composition is actually quite simple. One of the five French "mother sauces," béchamel is included in many recipes you probably already enjoy eating, including bolognese lasagna, croque monsieur, and even baked mac and cheese.
In case you're wondering, béchamel is not the same thing as a roux, although you will need to make a roux to kick off the sauce. Start by using equal parts butter and flour; usually 1 tablespoon of each. Cook the two ingredients over medium heat, whisking as you go until the ingredients resemble a thick paste. Now is a great time to add your favorite seasonings — salt and pepper will do, though garlic, smoked paprika, and other additions will infuse the béchamel with more flavor.
Once your roux has thickened, add 1 cup of milk and stir. Be sure to continue whisking if you notice any remaining lumps. Cook five additional minutes before removing your pot from the burner and shutting off the heat. At this point, you can feel free to do with the sauce as you choose — we suggest adding a cup or two of cheese along with your choice of noodles, but feel free to experiment with flavors and other culinary uses.
Beurre monté: Butter + water
Beurre monté sounds exquisite (and indeed it is), but making this luxurious sauce is as simple as it gets. Beurre monté is a French sauce and is translated as "mounted butter." It is made up of butter and water, yet it's how these two ingredients play off one another that causes this underrated sauce to shine. As butter melds into warm water, it no longer separates but stays emulsified, meaning instead of becoming thin and greasy, it instead turns into a thick and substantial "sauce" that clings to whatever you drizzle it on. This magical concoction is super easy to pull off — all you need to do is heat a little water in a saucepan (1 tablespoon per every 4 tablespoons of butter usually does the trick), before carefully dropping in one tablespoon of cold melted butter at a time. Continue to whisk until the sauce is uniform, taking care to remove the pot from the heat if the mixture starts to boil. Shut off the heat once the sauce is incorporated, making sure to whisk again if the mixture separates.
If you notice that your beurre monté becomes hard after refrigerating, simply reheat the sauce to get it back to its liquid state. Enjoy this sophisticated 2-ingredient sauce on everything from grilled meats to seared veggies.
Chocolate sauce: Pure maple syrup + cocoa powder
If you're someone who loves the convenience of using store-bought chocolate syrup to help add chocolatey flavor to sweet treats, we've got an easy and much healthier rendition for you. Place ¼ cup of maple syrup into a saucepan over low heat. Add to that 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder and whisk until the mixture comes together. Shut off the heat and allow it to cool before drizzling over ice cream or cheesecake, or as flavoring in smoothies, coffee, hot chocolate, or our personal favorite, an addition to cold milk, making for a nostalgic chocolatey treat you'll feel good serving your kids.
If you want to amp up the flavor of this already delicious sauce, add a pinch of cinnamon or cayenne pepper to the mix while heating. You can also add a bit of vanilla extract, vanilla baking chips, or even a touch of salt for a subtle yet enjoyable twist on classic chocolate sauce flavor.
Stir fry sauce: Honey + soy sauce + cornstarch
Sick of spending money on Chinese takeout? Consider giving this 3-ingredient stir-fry sauce a try. You only need honey, soy sauce, and cornstarch to bring it to life, and, like so many other sauces on the list, you can customize it to your liking by adding whatever ingredients you have on hand.
To make this 3-ingredient stir-fry sauce, start by combining ⅓ cup soy sauce (we suggest using low-sodium soy sauce like this Kikkoman Reduced Sodium Soy Sauce) along with 2 tablespoons of honey and 1 tablespoon of cornstarch. Whisk all three ingredients together in a mixing bowl and set aside. In a skillet or wok, cook up the protein you wish to use in your stir-fry before removing it and separately sautéing your veggies in the same pan. Combine your now cooked meat and vegetables in your skillet or wok before adding your previously mixed 3-ingredient stir-fry sauce. Simmer all ingredients together until the sauce has thickened.
We love serving this stir-fry over fluffy white rice, but you could also enjoy it over rice noodles or even à la carte. When making the stir-fry sauce, be cautious of sprinkling in more salt — we find that reduced-sodium soy is salty enough and requires no additional seasoning. If you do wish to enhance the flavor of your stir-fry, consider adding sriracha, red pepper flakes, minced garlic, or ginger instead.
Garlic butter sauce: Herbs + butter + garlic
Garlic butter sauce is a simple yet versatile 3-ingredient banger that can be added to many foods. Unlike the beurre monté mentioned earlier in the post, garlic butter sauce requires no water. Instead, butter is used at its full intensity, while also drawing upon the irresistible flavors of butter and garlic.
As you might imagine, making your own garlic butter sauce at home is easy. Start by tossing a stick of salted butter into a small saucepan and melting it over low heat. As the butter warms, throw in a tablespoon of your choice of herbs — we love using softer flavors like parsley and basil, but sharper herbs, like oregano and thyme, add satisfying punchy flavor. To this mixture, add minced garlic or whole garlic cloves — how much garlic you add will be up to you, though a single clove per stick of butter is usually plenty. As always, you can adjust the amount of ingredients you add according to your taste preference.
Once your garlic butter ingredients are combined, give the mixture a stir, shut off the heat, and serve immediately over pasta, breadsticks, or veggies. The coolest part? This recipe doubles as a traditional garlic butter recipe, meaning you can use it cold to top toast, meat, potatoes, and more.