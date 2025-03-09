Store-Bought Chocolate Chip Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best
As a self-proclaimed dark chocolate snob, I'm always on the lookout for the most decadent chocolate on the market. I'm also a long-standing chocolate chip cookie junkie, and finding the perfect chocolate chips for my cookies is usually hard. While there are many classic brands on the market, I've found that popularity and availability don't always equate to quality. And because of my affinity for robust dark chocolate, weak, low-quality, or otherwise cheap-tasting chocolate isn't in my vocabulary.
In this article, I've set out to uncover the richest-tasting and highest-quality chocolate chips I can find. I'm looking at aspects that include pricing, nutritional stats, ease of melting, scent, and flavor. As you read the upcoming post, keep in mind that I am accustomed to bold and robust dark chocolate flavors, so I'll tend to veer toward chocolate chip varieties with depth and rich complexity. Join me as I pit both classic and obscure chocolate chip brands against each other to determine which is the most rich, decadent, flavorful option of all.
11. Good & Gather Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
Good & Gather Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips threw me for an unexpected loop. The brand is sold at Target in a 12-ounce bag for $2.99. It contains 70 calories, 4 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of added sugar for every 1 tablespoon.
I typically enjoy Good & Gather food items (a newer grocery line introduced by Target around 2019), but the brand's chocolate chips have landed themselves at the bottom of the list. The first thing I noticed was that these chocolate chips had little to no aroma. One of the great things about opening a fresh bag of chocolate chips is the rich chocolatey scent; this brand didn't have that.
I popped one into my mouth and was surprised to discover that Good & Gather Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips packed virtually no flavor. Sure, the chips tasted like chocolate, but the cocoa flavor exhibited was by far the weakest of the bunch. Once put to the melting test, I also noticed that these chocolate chips didn't melt as well as some of the others, leading me to believe they may not produce many decadent chocolate puddles in cookies (you chocolate chip cookie buffs know what I'm talkin' about here). All in all, Good & Gather Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips were disappointingly bland and certainly not anything I'd be excited about throwing into my next dessert.
10. 365 by Whole Foods Market Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Chips
Where's all the flavor, Whole Foods? 365 by Whole Foods Market Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Chips are found at Whole Foods and were $3.99 per 12-ounce bag when purchased in-store at the time of publication. Per 1 tablespoon, the brand offers 70 grams of fat, 4 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of added sugar. Surprisingly, despite being 365-branded, these chocolate chips don't appear to come with many nutritional specifications that set them apart — they aren't organic or made from special ingredients, though some of the ingredients in the chocolate are at least fair trade certified.
As you can tell by its ranking, I wasn't super impressed by 365 by Whole Foods Market Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Chips. This option isn't a horrible pick, but if you want chocolate chips that pack plenty of flavor and pizazz, these aren't it. The size of the chips is average, and the taste is okay — actually, the morsels initially smelled like Raisinets (whose history goes back more than a century), and the taste was strangely similar. The chips melted well, which is good, but still, I just couldn't find much to adore about this grab. Oh, well.
9. Nestlé Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
Though widely available and the quintessential chip for dessert-making, I found Nestlé Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips to be one of the least impressive options in the lineup. You can find Nestlé Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips virtually anywhere, including Amazon. I grabbed mine from Pick 'n Save for $4.99 for a 12-ounce pack. They come with 70 calories, 4 grams of fat, 9 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of added sugar per 1 tablespoon. According to the package, the brand is also a part of the Rainforest Alliance.
Though not odorless like the Good & Gather chocolate chip brand, Nestlé Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips smelled like cheap chocolate at first whiff. As a die-hard high-quality dark chocolate fan, nothing infuriates me more than chocolate that tastes like cheap Easter candy.
I poured out a few morsels; the size of each chip was on par with (most) other brands on this list. Upon tasting, I noticed that the flavor of chocolate was very pungent. It was borderline bitter, but not in a pleasant, rich dark chocolate kind of way. Similar to its smell, it also tasted lower quality than many of the other picks I sampled. And though Nestlé Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips melt well and are available in most markets, it isn't the brand I'd reach for when making homemade ganache, a chocolate fudge, or any other recipe where rich and chocolatey flavor is front and center.
8. Lily's Semi-Sweet Baking Chips
Don't get me wrong here — Lily's Semi-Sweet Baking Chips aren't bad. Still, there are some qualities about this particular chip that I don't care for, landing it a lower ranking on the store-bought chocolate chip list. These baking chips come in a 7-ounce package for $5.44 at my local Walmart. They contain 80 calories, 4 grams of fat, 8 grams of carbohydrates, 0 grams of added sugar, and 4 grams of sugar alcohol per 1 tablespoon serving. Though a "sugar-free" fair trade chocolate chip brand, be aware that the carb and calorie count here is comparable to other brands.
As stated, Lily's Semi-Sweet Baking Chips aren't bad. One thing I did notice about them, though, was their overwhelming sweetness. It wasn't an artificial sweetness either; believe it or not, these chocolate chips don't have that typical pungent artificial flavor. Instead, Lily's Semi-Sweet Baking Chips taste was akin to milk chocolate and didn't offer the level of rich chocolatey decadence that other brands did.
With all things considered, Lily's Semi-Sweet Baking Chips are a viable option. They aren't gross, and if you don't mind a little extra sweetness, you'll probably love them. Bear in mind that these chocolate chips don't melt as quickly as other brands, so if you're planning to use them to make rich and delicious hot chocolate or other recipes that require melting, you may need to give these a little extra time basking in warmth to get the job done.
7. Bake Believe Keto-Friendly Chocolate Chips
Bake Believe Keto-Friendly Chocolate Chips aren't any lower in carbs than other types of chocolate chips, but their taste is decent, given that they are sugar-free. I found Bake Believe Keto-Friendly Chocolate Chips at Walmart for $4.92 per 9-ounce bag; per 1 tablespoon, these chocolate chips contain 50 calories, 4 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbohydrates (see what I mean?), 0 grams of added sugar, and 4 grams of erythritol. This brand of chocolate chips is vegan, non-GMO, and part of the Rainforest Alliance.
Despite being sugar-free, Bake Believe Keto-Friendly Chocolate Chips aren't bad at all. They don't pack that cloyingly sweet flavor that Lily's does, and they are cheaper to boot. Even so, they come off as a little bland compared to the higher-ranked options and left a powdery residue in my mouth. Thus, I think Bake Believe Keto-Friendly Chocolate Chips are a decent pick given their sugar-free properties, better meltability, and better price point when compared to Lily's chocolate chips. Still, it isn't a brand I'm raving about since its flavor isn't quite as complex as some of the other competitors on the list.
6. Kroger Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Chips
Kroger Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Chips taste better than expected, landing them a higher ranking than I originally expected to give. As their name would imply, these chocolate chips can be found at Kroger for $3.59 at the time of publication for a 12-ounce bag. In 1 tablespoon of these chocolate chips will get you 80 calories, 4 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of added sugar.
Kroger Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Chips are better than I expected, given that I had sampled them long ago and wasn't pleased with the results. Upon cracking open the bag, I was hit with a noticeably bright and fruity scent, very similar to some of the higher-rated chocolate chip brands on the list. I sampled a few, not expecting anything much, and was surprised by what I got. Its flavor was chocolatey and robust and wasn't at all overly sweet. There weren't any off-flavors, and I'd imagine these would make a wonderful cheap alternative to more expensive brands in chocolate chip cookies. They melt well, too.
Though I do recommend Kroger Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Chips as a cost-efficient option, I wouldn't say it provides the depth of flavor that some of the other brands do. Still, it's got a ton more flavor than Target's generic Good & Gather option, so if you happen to be in Kroger (or in a Kroger-owned store like Roundy's or Pick 'n Save), I'd recommend giving these chocolate chips a try.
5. Great Value Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Chips
Great Value Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Chips is one of the cheapest options on the list at $3.13 per 12-ounce at Walmart. It comes with 80 calories, 4 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of added sugar in 1 tablespoon. Believe it or not, Great Value Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Chips are similar to Ghirardelli chocolate chips in both aroma and flavor. This Walmart grab's bright and fruity notes are eerily similar to its "real deal" competitor; each chip melts well and packs rich and smooth decadence despite being much cheaper than most of the other options on this list.
Nevertheless, I'd like to point out that though I appreciate Great Value Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Chips (I've been enjoying many Great Value generic food items lately, including its Nutella alternative hazelnut spread and pure maple syrup grab), its flavor isn't so rich and robust that I'd eat it in as a replacement for a high-quality dark chocolate bar. And while I realize it might be an exceptionally high standard to set for chocolate chips, some brands on the list, as you'll soon see, taste so good that they easily rival even some of my favorite dark chocolate bar indulgences. Thus, though Great Value chocolate chips don't quite hit the spot like the upcoming options, this affordable Walmart-branded chocolate chip pick is still pretty darn good.
4. Hershey's Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
Hershey's is certainly a household name when it comes to chocolate bars, but how does the brand fare when it comes to chocolate chips? Pretty well, actually. Hershey's Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips can be found at a variety of stores, including online at Amazon for $3.29 per 12-ounce bag. Per 1 tablespoon, expect to find 70 calories, 4 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbohydrates, and 9 grams of added sugar.
Hershey's Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips are just as you'd hope — they have a smooth taste and seem high-quality. I first approached the bag a little leery since I don't tend to be a fan of Hershey's chocolate. The fact that the chocolate chips lacked any real aroma upon opening a fresh bag also worried me. After tasting one, however, my mind quickly changed.
I'll admit that Hershey's Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips aren't as deep and rich tasting as the brands I'm about to crown as my top three chocolate chip brand picks, but the flavor here is still really great. I like that the chocolate is robust yet carries a universally delightful cocoa flavor that I believe both milk chocolate and dark chocolate fans will love. The chocolate chips also melt quickly, even more quickly than some of the others. I'd expect these would make a mean fudge and would taste great in a hot pancake (among the many common mistakes people make with pancakes, not putting chocolate chips in them is definitely one of them).
3. Enjoy Life Baking Dark Chocolate Morsels
As the only dark chocolate chip offering on the list, Enjoy Life Baking Dark Chocolate Morsels packs a punch. The brand offers non-GMO ingredients and is free from 14 different allergens, making it the safest option for those with severe allergies. Per 1 tablespoon, Enjoy Life Baking Dark Chocolate Morsels contains 70 calories, 6 grams of fat, 8 grams of carbohydrates, and 5 grams of added sugar.
You may think it a bit unfair to pit Enjoy Life Baking Dark Chocolate Morsels against its semi-sweet competitors, and you'd be right. However, because I had a hard time getting my hands on the semi-sweet version, I picked up this more potent dark chocolate version instead, and I'm glad I did. At 69% cacao, these chocolate chips will definitely win over dark chocolate fans, but only if you're accustomed to dark chocolate flavor. These chips have a potent aroma and signature bitter dark chocolate flavor that isn't unpleasant but may offend the taste buds of those who aren't used to it.
Enjoy Life Baking Dark Chocolate Morsels melt pretty well, though they did take a smidge longer to fully melt than other brands. I love the ingredients in this one and would recommend it for anyone looking to cut back slightly on sugar and who wants to avoid various allergens. All in all, I'd say give these a try, especially if you're in it for deep dark chocolate flavor.
2. Ghirardelli Premium Baking Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
Ghirardelli Premium Baking Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips are the cream of the crop — and their pricing reflects it. Expect to find Ghirardelli Premium Baking Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips on Amazon for $5.56 for 12 ounces at the time of publication, and sometimes even higher depending on where you purchase it (I've seen it marked at more than $7 on Walmart online at the time of publication). Per 1 tablespoon of chocolate chips, you'll encounter 70 calories, 4 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of added sugar.
When I first cracked open the bag, I was hit with very strong, bright, and fruity notes of cocoa. Its flavor was similar — Ghirardelli Premium Baking Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips taste bold and bright on the taste buds. I could definitely tell this pick is high-quality simply based on its robust flavor, ability to melt well, and overall smooth taste. These were extremely enjoyable, and I can attest that after putting these in gluten-free chocolate chip cookies, they are definitely an A+ chocolate chip purchase. Having said that, I probably wouldn't pick these up unless they were on sale or I was serving up a dessert for a special occasion or event — despite their phenomenal taste, Ghirardelli Premium Baking Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips is a bit too steep of a price point for me.
1. Simple Truth Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
Mmm, mmm, mmm. Simple Truth Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips are some of the best chocolate chips out there for more reasons than one. Find them at your local Kroger or Kroger-owned store for around $4.99 per 10-ounce bag. Per 1 tablespoon, expect to find 80 calories, 4 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of added sugar. Simple Truth Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips are also non-GMO, vegan, and fair trade certified.
There's a reason I've always kept a bag of Simple Truth Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips on hand seemingly for years now; they really are that good. Oddly, Simple Truth Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips come abnormally large and melt beautifully, meaning you can expect huge puddles of chocolate speckling your cookies. As far as flavor goes, let's just say Simple Truth Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips makes me question the need for a dark chocolate candy bar. Each morsel yields a beautifully rich and robust dark chocolate flavor that isn't too sweet nor too bitter.
One thing I'd like to note is that if you are a person who favors chocolate chips with fruitier, brighter notes, this isn't your pick. Simple Truth Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips are full of flavor, but the taste is more like deep cocoa (think double-fudge brownie) than bright and pungent. And because I love full-bodied cocoa flavors with tons of depth, Simple Truth Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips are easily my favorite pick for store-bought chocolate chips.
Methodology
The store-bought chocolate chips featured in this post were selected and ranked mainly on the basis of deep and robust flavor. Other factors, like meltability, price, and unique specifications (like fair trade certified ingredients), were also mentioned, though they didn't play a significant role in the ranking of the product. Ingredients were also considered, although they were only mentioned when the ingredients veered greatly from what most chocolate chips usually contain — Enjoy Life chocolate chips, for example, are free from 14 allergens and are non-GMO, and as a result, its ingredients earned special mention.
Please note that all chocolate chips were warmed in a preheated oven at 350 F for approximately 30 seconds to test for a fair comparison of their ability to melt — results may vary depending on oven type, temperature, cook time, and the recipes you are using your chocolate chips in.