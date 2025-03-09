Store-Bought Chocolate Chip Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best

Good & Gather Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips threw me for an unexpected loop. The brand is sold at Target in a 12-ounce bag for $2.99. It contains 70 calories, 4 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of added sugar for every 1 tablespoon.

I typically enjoy Good & Gather food items (a newer grocery line introduced by Target around 2019), but the brand's chocolate chips have landed themselves at the bottom of the list. The first thing I noticed was that these chocolate chips had little to no aroma. One of the great things about opening a fresh bag of chocolate chips is the rich chocolatey scent; this brand didn't have that.

I popped one into my mouth and was surprised to discover that Good & Gather Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips packed virtually no flavor. Sure, the chips tasted like chocolate, but the cocoa flavor exhibited was by far the weakest of the bunch. Once put to the melting test, I also noticed that these chocolate chips didn't melt as well as some of the others, leading me to believe they may not produce many decadent chocolate puddles in cookies (you chocolate chip cookie buffs know what I'm talkin' about here). All in all, Good & Gather Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips were disappointingly bland and certainly not anything I'd be excited about throwing into my next dessert.