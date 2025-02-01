12 Nutella Alternatives, Ranked Worst To Best
If you've ever had the pleasure of sampling Nutella hazelnut spread, you know this electrifying hazelnut and chocolate combination is a uniquely delicious find. Even so, there may be times when you're in the mood for something similar to Nutella yet a little different, based on your dietary needs, taste buds, or wallet.
That's why I've taken it upon myself to sample 12 Nutella alternatives and report back to you how I felt about each. I've tried all sorts of hazelnut spread options, each atop a crispy salted pretzel, including those lower in sugar (since high sugar content is a very divisive subject when it comes to Nutella), lower in carbs, and lower in price. With each Nutella alternative, I've included the cost (which, as always, is subject to change), along with a few nutrition facts. I'll also give you my honest assessment of each hazelnut spread and whether I think it's worth the purchase.
Nutella fans, get ready. I'm presenting you with the 12 Nutella alternatives, ranked worst to best.
12. Gooey Hazelnut Cocoa Spread
Seriously — I just don't get it. Is this supposed to be a Nutella alternative? Sigh.
Okay, let's start from the top. Gooey Hazelnut Cocoa Spread comes in a 10-ounce canister and goes for about $5.38 at my local Walmart at the time of publication. Since Nutella is selling on Amazon for $3.99 per 13-ounce container, the pricing here is a little steep. At any rate, Gooey Hazelnut Cocoa Spread is advertised as a low-sugar option that's vegan, dairy, and palm oil-free. It contains 8 grams of fat per 2 tablespoons, 13 grams of carbohydrates, and 6 grams of sugar (5 grams of added sugar). For reference, Nutella has 11 grams of fat, 22 grams of carbohydrates, and 21 grams of sugar (19 grams of added sugar).
Upon opening the jar, the first thing I noticed was Gooey Hazelnut Cocoa Spread's texture and overall consistency. It looked more like hot fudge you'd put on top of ice cream, featuring a dark, thick, and glossy finish. I was also hit with a whiff of what I'd describe as an artificial sweetener (often linked to potential health issues), which I would assume to be the "allulose" listed in the ingredients. After tasting the spread, I was honestly very disappointed. It tasted nothing like the traditional Nutella I was used to — not even close. Instead, its flavor resembled artificially flavored chocolate sauce. Thus, if you're looking for a true Nutella alternative, I'd recommend you avoid this one.
11. Amazon Fresh Hazelnut Spread
Amazon Fresh Hazelnut Spread costs $3.19 per 10-ounce jar, and I don't think it's worth it. Truth be told, this spread is at least non-GMO and has the Rainforest Alliance stamp of approval, but when it comes to flavor, this brand has it all wrong.
Amazon Fresh Hazelnut Spread contains 13 grams of fat, 20 grams of carbohydrates, and 19 grams of sugar (17 grams of added sugar). It features a rich, velvety, and thick texture similar to that of Nutella, which further piqued my interest. Unfortunately, after a single taste, I decided this brand would end up towards the bottom of the barrel. Though not as dissimilar in taste as some brands here on the list, the biggest turn-off for me was that Amazon Fresh Hazelnut Spread came off as wimpy in terms of cocoa flavor and also tasted cloyingly sweet. Thus, there was no happy medium with this one. I was hoping for rich, robust, chocolatey goodness, but ended up with what tasted like a tongue full of pure sugar instead. No thanks.
10. Justin's Chocolate Hazelnut and Almond Butter
Let me start off by saying I love Justin's products. And while I don't hate Justin's Chocolate Hazelnut and Almond Butter, I can't say I love it as a good Nutella alternative. Starting with its statistics, Justin's Chocolate Hazelnut and Almond Butter comes in a generous 16-ounce jar and is sold for $11.99 on Amazon at the time of publication. It contains 16 grams of fat per 2 tablespoons, along with 11 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of sugar (8 grams of added sugar).
Justin's Chocolate Hazelnut and Almond Butter has a grittier texture, very similar to that of traditional almond butter. In fact, this is the only pick that contains both almonds and hazelnuts, so the difference in texture is to be expected. When I opened the lid, I was hit with the smell of that familiar Justin's almond butter scent, tipping me off that this was likely going to taste very similar to the brand's original almond butter recipe. I was right. This almond butter hazelnut spread duo does indeed taste mostly like almond butter, albeit with a hint of chocolate. And though I don't dislike the taste, this certainly isn't a spread I'd reach for if I'm looking for something similar to the classic, unique, and rich hazelnut taste of Nutella.
9. Nutlicious Hazelnut Mocha Spread
Nutlicious Hazelnut Mocha Spread is an interesting grab. It comes in a 13-ounce jar and costs about $8.99 at the time of publication when purchased on Amazon. It includes 12 grams of fat per 2 tablespoons, along with 20 grams of carbohydrates, and 16 grams of sugar (12 grams of added sugar). It's also palm oil-free.
As its name would imply, Nutlicious Hazelnut Mocha Spread is infused with roasted coffee. I was looking forward to this one, but as you can probably tell by its rank on our list, it wasn't the best. I'll admit I'm not the biggest coffee drinker, but that's mainly because I don't love the effects of caffeine on my body. I actually love its flavor, which is why I thought this spread would be right up my alley.
Sadly to say, Nutlicious Hazelnut Mocha Spread tastes more like bitter dark coffee than it does smooth and chocolatey hazelnut. It isn't terrible, but it definitely wasn't as pleasant as I hoped. If you're a fan of dark roasted or unsweetened coffee, it's possible you'll enjoy this grab; however, if you're looking for a sweeter flavor even remotely similar to Nutella, you might want to skip Nutlicious Hazelnut Mocha Spread.
8. 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Hazelnut Cocoa Spread
I had high hopes for 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Hazelnut Cocoa Spread, but there were a couple of things that threw me off. Starting with the stats, this hazelnut spread is organic, made in Belgium, and features fair trade-certified ingredients. It comes with 12 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbs, and 19 grams of sugar (19 grams of added sugar). As its name implies, the ingredients found in Whole Foods' hazelnut spread are organic.
My overall impression of 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Hazelnut Cocoa Spread is that it tastes decent but certainly doesn't wow in terms of flavor. While not the worst I've tried, it isn't the best, with the flavor of the cocoa becoming only a murmur in the background while the taste of sugar is front and center.
Not only was I not impressed with the flavor of Whole Foods' hazelnut spread, but I also wasn't too keen on its texture. Though thicker in consistency than some of the other options on this list, it wasn't quite as thick as I would have liked. It also sported odd lumps throughout — I thought they were chunks of hazelnut, but after closer observation, I've found that this isn't the case and that I actually don't know what those lumps are. All in all, 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Hazelnut Cocoa Spread isn't my favorite, especially considering its higher price point at $8.69 for a 12.3-ounce jar.
7. Good & Gather Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa
Good & Gather Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa can be found as a part of the current store brand grocery food lineup at Target and goes for only $2.99 for 13 ounces. In every 2 tablespoons, you'll get 11 grams of fat, 24 grams of carbs, and 23 grams of sugar (22 grams of added sugar). Opening the lid, I was pleased to see that Good & Gather Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa didn't require stirring and also wasn't as runny as some of the other brands. Still, it isn't the thickest hazelnut spread I've seen. I'd describe it as having a medium consistency.
When it comes to flavor, I think Good & Gather Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa tastes good but not great. It isn't as sweet as the Amazon Fresh or Bonne Maman spread, yet it still didn't exactly encapsulate the robust Nutella-esque flavor I was looking for. The taste came off a bit bland, lacking that chocolatey oomph craved.
All in all, Good & Gather Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa is a decent grab, especially if you want a hazelnut spread that's an affordable price. But if you're looking for a chocolatey topping that's going to replicate Nutella's signature flavor, I'd say keep looking.
6. Nucolato Vegan Hazelnut Spread
Nucolato Vegan Hazelnut Spread stands out from the pack, but not for reasons you might expect. This cocoa hazelnut spread option is priced at $12.49 on Amazon per 12.3 ounces at the time of publication and comes with 13 grams of fat per 2 tablespoons, along with 21 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of sugar (0 grams of added sugar). As advertised in the name, this is a vegan hazelnut spread but is also keto-friendly, low-GI, and contains no added sugar or palm oil.
Given the fact that Nucolato Vegan Hazelnut Spread is sweetened by a sugar alternative called "maltitol," I didn't expect much. No shade, but I, for one, think sugar alternatives make food taste funny. Imagine my surprise when I found Nucolato Vegan Hazelnut Spread to be actually quite tasty — but not in a way similar to Nutella. Rather than having the deeply satisfying flavor of a chocolate and hazelnut blend, it instead came off more like chocolate frosting. Was it delicious? Yes, it was! Was it exactly what I want in a Nutella replacement? Not quite. Thus, depending on what you're in the mood for, this may or may not be a great Nutella alternative.
5. Artisana Organics Hazelnut Cacao Spread
Artisana Organics Hazelnut Cacao Spread was a delight in several ways, though I can't recommend it as an exact Nutella alternative. Artisana Organics Hazelnut Cacao Spread goes for $14.88 for only 8 ounces on Amazon at the time of publication and contains 13 grams of fat per 2 tablespoons, along with 14 grams of carbohydrates, and 9 grams of sugar (7 grams of added sugar). As is my custom, I flipped the jar over, did a quick scan of the ingredients, and was thrilled with what I saw. The ingredients read like a love song from start to finish, with organic hazelnuts, organic coconut sugar, organic cacao powder, organic coconut MCT oil, and organic coconut vanilla making up this unmistakably high-quality hazelnut spread pick.
Even so, I wanted to focus on flavor for this article, and for that reason, I still can't quite give this one my stamp of approval when it comes to being a great Nutella replacement. Though it is made of incredibly high-quality ingredients and boasts a beautifully silky texture and deeply decadent cocoa color, the flavor fell flat. I'd describe it as more hazelnut-forward, with notes of bitter cacao in the background. And while my hat is off to the company for using less sugar than others in its blend, I'd be lying if I said it wouldn't benefit from a tad more sugar — and that's coming from someone who doesn't love foods that are overly sweet.
4. Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread
When you hear Bonne Maman, your mind likely flits to jellies and preserves, given its extensive assortment of such items. Interestingly, the company also produces its own version of a Nutella-like hazelnut spread.
Priced at $4.94 at my local Walmart, Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread is a bit more expensive than some of the other store-bought hazelnut cocoa spread brands. It was made in France according to the label and comes in an 8.8-ounce glass jar. Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread is advertised as containing no palm oil and clocks in at 11 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbohydrates, and 17 grams of sugar (15 grams of added sugar) per 2 tablespoons, making it a lesser sugar option when compared to Nutella's 21 grams of sugar benchmark.
Cracking open the jar, I was surprised to see a pool of oil floating over the top. I'm assuming the oil is from the nuts, which is normal and something you might see even for the very best store-bought peanut butter options on store shelves. After mixing it up, I couldn't help but notice how runny this hazelnut spread was compared to Nutella. It was much lighter in color, too. After trying it, I can't say I was too impressed. Though it did taste like Nutella, it also came off sweeter despite having less sugar. And because I tend to like robust chocolatey flavors, this hazelnut spread alternative wasn't my favorite pick.
3. Peanut Butter & Co Milk Chocolatey Hazelnut Spread
Peanut Butter & Co Milk Chocolatey Hazelnut Spread is a bit pricier than other Nutella alternatives on the list, at $5.69 on Amazon for a 13-ounce jar at the time of publication. It's also more expensive than Nutella, which, as noted before, goes for $3.99 per 13-ounce jar on Amazon at the time of publication. If you're in the market for a lower-sugar option, this is definitely a good pick. Peanut Butter & Co Milk Chocolatey Hazelnut Spread contains 11 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbohydrates, and 15 grams of sugar (13 grams of added sugar). The taste of the spread is more chocolate-forward than some of the others, which I absolutely adore. It also isn't as sweet as you might think, as its robust cocoa flavor stands front and center.
Another thing I love about this hazelnut pick is its texture. It's super thick and rich. Still, unlike most of the other top contenders on this list, Peanut Butter & Co Milk Chocolatey Hazelnut Spread disappears into the background when paired with pretzels, which I found weird. My best guess is that because it lacks the sweetness that some of the others have, the saltiness of the pretzel successfully washes out its flavor. Whatever the case, I still recommend this spread. It was a nice deviation from the others that had let me down, and I love its brazen chocolate-forward decadence.
2. Barely Hazelnut & Cocoa Spread
I contemplated making Barely Hazelnut & Cocoa Spread my top hazelnut spread Nutella alternative pick — that's how much I like it. Still, there are enough things I don't like about it, and thus, here it sits in the top three. Starting with its stats, Barely Hazelnut & Cocoa Spread contains 12.5 grams of fat, 17.4 grams of carbohydrates, and 3.2 grams of sugar (2.2 grams of added sugar) per 2 tablespoons. Despite its low sugar content, the brand insists it does not use artificial flavoring, and indeed I found none on the ingredients list.
Upon opening Barely Hazelnut & Cocoa Spread, I was shocked at how yummy this one was. It was quite thin but wasn't too sweet and packed just enough hazelnut and chocolate flavor to make it tasty. There were no odd or artificial tastes in this one. In fact, I still find it hard to believe they achieved this flavor with as little sugar as they did.
The only gripe I have about Barely Hazelnut & Cocoa Spread is its use of ingredients that may cause adverse effects in some individuals, like soy flour and mono- and diglycerides. With that said, Barely Hazelnut & Cocoa Spread does contain MCT oil, which may aid in digestion, satiety, and weight loss. It's a bittersweet combination, but all in all, this is the one hazelnut spread I've eaten most of out of the entire lineup.
1. Great Value Hazelnut Spread
I can't believe I'm saying this, but Great Value Hazelnut Spread tastes pretty darn amazing. Don't get me wrong — aside from a few shady things about Walmart's grocery department, there's nothing inherently wrong with buying Great Value brand products, especially given their notoriously low price points. My initial hesitation with this Nutella stand-in wasn't necessarily the brand, but rather, the ingredients. Great Value Hazelnut Spread contains artificial flavoring, which, for me, would have put it at the bottom of the barrel. But since this review is mainly centered around flavor rather than healthful ingredients, I must say this generic Walmart pick is one of my favorite Nutella alternatives flavor-wise out of the bunch.
Priced at $2.87 per 13-ounce canister, this Great Value Hazelnut Spread packs 13 grams of fat, 20 grams of carbohydrates, and 19 grams of sugar (17 grams of added sugar). Its texture is nice and thick, very similar to Nutella, and tastes amazing. Overall, if you're looking for a cheap and tasty Nutella alternative, Great Value Hazelnut Spread from Walmart is one of the best options out there — as long as the artificial flavoring doesn't bother you.
Methodology
Nutella alternatives ranked worst to best were rated by considering the general consistency, look, and overall flavor of each Nutella alternative when compared to the original. Each was sampled on a single salted pretzel for the sake of consistency. When testing each hazelnut spread, I was specifically looking for those that best mimicked the flavor of the original Nutella — other benefits, such as stellar ingredients or affordable pricing, were noted but did not always play a role in my ranking of the spread.
As always, this post is subject to opinion. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Two of the products mentioned were samples sent for review; this did not affect my ranking of the products.