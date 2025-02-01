If you've ever had the pleasure of sampling Nutella hazelnut spread, you know this electrifying hazelnut and chocolate combination is a uniquely delicious find. Even so, there may be times when you're in the mood for something similar to Nutella yet a little different, based on your dietary needs, taste buds, or wallet.

That's why I've taken it upon myself to sample 12 Nutella alternatives and report back to you how I felt about each. I've tried all sorts of hazelnut spread options, each atop a crispy salted pretzel, including those lower in sugar (since high sugar content is a very divisive subject when it comes to Nutella), lower in carbs, and lower in price. With each Nutella alternative, I've included the cost (which, as always, is subject to change), along with a few nutrition facts. I'll also give you my honest assessment of each hazelnut spread and whether I think it's worth the purchase.

Nutella fans, get ready. I'm presenting you with the 12 Nutella alternatives, ranked worst to best.