12 Shady Things About Walmart's Grocery Department

It really wasn't that long ago that there was no such thing as Walmart. After the first location opened its doors in 1962, the chain grew at a shocking rate. There were 24 stores just five years later, and in 1988, Walmart officially expanded into groceries with the first Supercenter. With thousands of retail stores around the world and millions of products waiting to be dispatched at the click of a mouse, Walmart has shaped the way the world shops.

That hasn't come without controversy, though, and in 2024, Walmart announced it was going to be pioneering the use of AI technology to predict when you were going to run out of groceries, and reorder them automatically for you. Wish you could come home from walking the dog to find all your shopping done and put away? With the combination of AI tech and Walmart's In-Home Delivery Service, that just might be the way of the future. If that sounds more like something out of a dystopian science fiction novel, buckle up.

Walmart's domination in the grocery game comes with some major caveats, including accusations of predatory pricing, misleading claims, and unethically-sourced products. There are also claims that the company's success has come at the cost of countless livelihoods, which makes for some serious accusations that have involved Walmart's grocery department. This is the shadier side of Walmart.