Why Aldi's Meat Is So Suspiciously Cheap

You will see some brand names in Aldi stores, but for the most part, the labels will likely be completely unfamiliar to the first-time shopper. These house brands save customers money because they are going straight from the manufacturer to the customer, without the expense of marketing a big brand name.

Whenever possible, Aldi uses local sources for its meats, so if it's able to procure steaks and pork chops from nearby farms, it does. This means that transportation costs are much lower than other grocery chains that ship in meat from across the country.

Another trick that Aldi holds up its sleeves is to staff its stores minimally, often having as few as three employees on a shift. This technique translates into paying less for labor and trimming costs for the customer. But the associates that are working at any given time are doing it all: stocking, working the registers, and organizing shelves.

Additionally, the chain is known for other things like requiring the customers to bag their own groceries and to pay a quarter (which you get back) to retrieve a shopping cart. This means Aldi doesn't have to hire additional people to be baggers or gather carts, again, saving money for the customer.

