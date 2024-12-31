Yes, You Can Make Chocolate Fudge Right In The Microwave

There aren't a lot of cooking methods that are more convenient than using the microwave. And surprisingly, you can even use the microwave to make a rich fudge using just one microwave-safe bowl (and a parchment-lined baking sheet for cooling). The best part is, it only takes a few minutes to make. Who says the holidays need to be stressful?

Some basic microwave fudge recipes call for ingredients like powdered sugar, cocoa powder, butter, milk, and marshmallows; while others only call for two ingredients, chocolate and sweetened condensed milk, which couldn't be simpler. In terms of active cooking time, you're looking at a max of about five minutes, with the most manual labor being a bit of stirring and pouring — and barely any cleanup needed. Not only is this a quick fix for a sweet tooth, but fudge makes for a good present, in case you're looking for an edible do-it-yourself type holiday gift.