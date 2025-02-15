Store-Bought Maple Syrup Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best

Real maple syrup is one of my all-time favorite condiments. Its exquisite flavor, amber-brown color, and smooth yet sticky characteristics gives me all the feels. I use pure maple syrup for virtually everything, from layering over pancakes (or waffles, depending on which I like best that day) to sweetening my jarred homemade salad dressings. Heck, you might even see me drizzle a touch of maple syrup in my egg salad if I'm in the mood. As such, I couldn't wait to have the chance to compare store-bought maple syrup brands side-by-side to see which of them was truly the best — and the results left me surprised.

Coming up, I'll present you with many of the pure maple syrup brands you'll see at your local grocery store and compare them to see which one stands out amongst the rest. I've selected only grade A maple syrup options to keep my analysis consistent across brands. Please bear in mind that though each maple syrup is marked as grade A, there are still distinctions within the grade A category, including golden (the lightest flavored), amber, dark, and very dark (the strongest flavored).

Because I'm enamored with the robust flavor of maple, you should know upfront that stronger-flavored store-bought maple syrup is amongst the ones topping my list. With that in mind, stay tuned to find out which syrup option makes the grade for the best store-bought maple syrup on store shelves as we explore maple syrup brands, ranked from best to worst.