The Unexpected Ingredient That Gives Egg Salad A Sweet Twist

There's nothing quite like biting into a hearty, creamy, flavor-packed egg salad sandwich. But all too often, egg salad is either disappointingly bland or too bitter. Luckily, both of these problems can be remedied with a quick drizzle of an ingredient you probably already have in your pantry: maple syrup.

While maple syrup in egg salad might sound strange, it's actually quite logical. Many egg salad recipes call for sweet relish or sugar to balance out the salty and savory elements. (This is also why convenience store salad sandwiches often contain a fair amount of sugar.) We're wholly in favor of adding maple syrup to every meal because it's amazing, but the smoky-sweet flavors work particularly well with eggs. In fact, many people enjoy drizzling maple syrup directly on scrambled eggs. What's more, fans of the Vermonter sandwich know that adding maple syrup to deli sandwiches is an excellent idea. So, if sugar in egg salad, maple syrup in eggs, and syrup on sandwiches are all in the culinary canon, why not add maple syrup to egg salad?