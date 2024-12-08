The Unexpected Ingredient That Gives Egg Salad A Sweet Twist
There's nothing quite like biting into a hearty, creamy, flavor-packed egg salad sandwich. But all too often, egg salad is either disappointingly bland or too bitter. Luckily, both of these problems can be remedied with a quick drizzle of an ingredient you probably already have in your pantry: maple syrup.
While maple syrup in egg salad might sound strange, it's actually quite logical. Many egg salad recipes call for sweet relish or sugar to balance out the salty and savory elements. (This is also why convenience store salad sandwiches often contain a fair amount of sugar.) We're wholly in favor of adding maple syrup to every meal because it's amazing, but the smoky-sweet flavors work particularly well with eggs. In fact, many people enjoy drizzling maple syrup directly on scrambled eggs. What's more, fans of the Vermonter sandwich know that adding maple syrup to deli sandwiches is an excellent idea. So, if sugar in egg salad, maple syrup in eggs, and syrup on sandwiches are all in the culinary canon, why not add maple syrup to egg salad?
Tips for adding maple syrup to egg salad
Adding maple syrup to egg salad is pretty self-explanatory –- start with a small drizzle and taste as you go. Remember that a little goes a long way, and you can always add more later. There are a few things to keep in mind: it's a good idea to add the maple syrup at the same time as the mayonnaise and other seasonings to avoid overworking the mixture (one of the most common egg salad mistakes). Also, it's crucial to use real maple syrup in your egg salad. There's a time and a place for oozing artificial pancake syrup, but this situation calls for the real deal liquid gold.
Beyond these basic guidelines, feel free to toss in any other mix-ins or seasonings your heart desires. You could throw in some fruits and nuts for extra sweetness and crunch, or a splash of hot sauce for a spicy kick. You could even add bacon and serve it on toast for the ultimate Canadian-inspired breakfast (because egg salad isn't just for lunch). And that's it. All that's left to do is savor the taste.