The Tool To Bring Out For Easy No-Flip Pancakes

If you're dreaming of the weekend and trying to figure out what you'll do with your free Saturday, may we suggest making a nice, big breakfast at home? Picture this: the fluffiest scrambled eggs you've ever tasted, strips of Snoop Dogg's Billionaire's Bacon, and a big batch of pancakes. But instead of reaching for a griddle and a spatula, grab a sheet pan instead.

When making pancakes in a frying pan or on a griddle, you have to spend so much time keeping a close eye on every batch, and it's hard to know the best time to flip them. If you're too late, they're burnt, and if you flip them too early, they're inedibly doughy. Plus, you can only make a few at a time, but that is not the case when you use a sheet pan and bake them in the oven.

You get tender, fluffy, buttery pancakes every time. The only real difference is the shape. As opposed to a circular pancake you'd get from a stovetop, you'll likely cut them into squares. Not only do you save time and energy, but you get evenly cooked and shaped pieces, as opposed to a stack of random sized circles piled on a plate.