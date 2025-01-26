The Tool To Bring Out For Easy No-Flip Pancakes
If you're dreaming of the weekend and trying to figure out what you'll do with your free Saturday, may we suggest making a nice, big breakfast at home? Picture this: the fluffiest scrambled eggs you've ever tasted, strips of Snoop Dogg's Billionaire's Bacon, and a big batch of pancakes. But instead of reaching for a griddle and a spatula, grab a sheet pan instead.
When making pancakes in a frying pan or on a griddle, you have to spend so much time keeping a close eye on every batch, and it's hard to know the best time to flip them. If you're too late, they're burnt, and if you flip them too early, they're inedibly doughy. Plus, you can only make a few at a time, but that is not the case when you use a sheet pan and bake them in the oven.
You get tender, fluffy, buttery pancakes every time. The only real difference is the shape. As opposed to a circular pancake you'd get from a stovetop, you'll likely cut them into squares. Not only do you save time and energy, but you get evenly cooked and shaped pieces, as opposed to a stack of random sized circles piled on a plate.
How to make sheet pan pancakes
Sheet pan pancakes aren't any more difficult than normal pancakes, which makes the concept even better. Start by mixing up your preferred pancake recipe. Then grease up an appropriately sized baking sheet, and pour the batter right in. It should be rimmed for obvious reasons ... imagine the mess if it wasn't rimmed.
Now, this is when the fun begins. You can sprinkle on fresh or frozen fruit, chocolate chips, sliced almonds, a handful of pecans, brown sugar and cinnamon, or whatever other topping is speaking to you. Or you could even arrange different toppings onto each portion, so you have multiple flavors to enjoy. Then all you do is pop the pan into a 425 degree Fahrenheit oven and bake for about 15 minutes or so. Conveniently, you can check whether they're done the same way you would a cake or brownie — stick a toothpick in the middle of the pan and make sure it comes out clean.
Since cooking these pancakes is totally hands-off, you can make the rest of the food, set the table, wash the dishes, or brew a cup of coffee while they finish. Serve this easy breakfast with maple syrup, honey, powdered sugar, or a drizzle of chocolate syrup!