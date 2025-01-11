The 3 Ingredients That Make Snoop Dogg's 'Billionaire's Bacon' Taste Priceless

When his songs blast through the speakers, everyone knows the lyrics; when his recipes hit the kitchen, it's time to pay attention. Snoop Dogg has ruled the food world with cooking shows, cereal, coffee, his own line with 19 Crimes wine, and much more. The West Coast rapper and music producer might not be the first person that comes to mind when you think about culinary success, but you'd be surprised at how involved he has become in the kitchen. Beyond Snoop Dogg's cooking show with Martha Stewart, he also shared his own recipes for homemade meals and cocktails in his 2018 cookbook, "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen."

Billionaire's Bacon was first introduced in this cookbook and quickly became a favorite of those that gave the recipe a try. Its simple preparation only requires sugar, black pepper, and red pepper flakes, making it an exceptionally easy way to upgrade your morning bacon or whip up a tasty snack. Snoop's bacon joins a long list of delicious candied bacon recipes, but where other methods focus on transforming the bacon into a sweet treat, Billionaire's Bacon adds a unique punch with black pepper and red pepper flakes. Grab your favorite bacon, kick open that spice cabinet, and get ready to feel like a billion bucks when you taste Snoop's favorite bacon recipe.