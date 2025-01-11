The 3 Ingredients That Make Snoop Dogg's 'Billionaire's Bacon' Taste Priceless
When his songs blast through the speakers, everyone knows the lyrics; when his recipes hit the kitchen, it's time to pay attention. Snoop Dogg has ruled the food world with cooking shows, cereal, coffee, his own line with 19 Crimes wine, and much more. The West Coast rapper and music producer might not be the first person that comes to mind when you think about culinary success, but you'd be surprised at how involved he has become in the kitchen. Beyond Snoop Dogg's cooking show with Martha Stewart, he also shared his own recipes for homemade meals and cocktails in his 2018 cookbook, "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen."
Billionaire's Bacon was first introduced in this cookbook and quickly became a favorite of those that gave the recipe a try. Its simple preparation only requires sugar, black pepper, and red pepper flakes, making it an exceptionally easy way to upgrade your morning bacon or whip up a tasty snack. Snoop's bacon joins a long list of delicious candied bacon recipes, but where other methods focus on transforming the bacon into a sweet treat, Billionaire's Bacon adds a unique punch with black pepper and red pepper flakes. Grab your favorite bacon, kick open that spice cabinet, and get ready to feel like a billion bucks when you taste Snoop's favorite bacon recipe.
Why Snoop Dogg's 'Billionaire's Bacon' taste so dang good
"From Crook to Cook" is filled with original recipes like Snoop Dogg's OG fried bologna sandwiches, baked mac and cheese, tacos, orange chicken, salads, cocktails, and more. But it's his recipe for Billionaire's Bacon that will fill your kitchen with that rich, breakfast-y smell. In Snoop's recipe, you won't fry the bacon on a stovetop. Instead, you'll bake it, resulting in extra-crispy strips that are ideal for snacking. The seasoning combination that turns regular bacon into this high-dollar version consists of about a teaspoon each of black pepper and red pepper flakes, plus half a cup of brown sugar — this works for eight or more strips, depending on how much of the mixture you use. The sugar melts over the strips, giving it the perfect caramelized coating, while the spices cut through that sweetness for a tasty zing.
The sweet and spicy combination of Billionaire's Bacon is what makes it so priceless — not too sweet, not too spicy, but just the right amount of both. Snoop recommends placing the bacon on a wire rack above a drip tray in the oven to achieve a well-rounded layer of seasoning. With a delicious balance of flavors and Snoop's signature flair, Billionaire's Bacon proves that sometimes the best hits do come from the kitchen.