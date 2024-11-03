Martha Stewart's Cooking Show With Snoop Dogg Was More Than Just A Gimmick

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg were always an unlikely pair. Stewart branded herself with a sugar-coated image of an East Coast home cook and baker. Snoop, a smoke-blown music producer from the West Coast, put himself on the map as a talented rapper and an unabashed stoner. In the image above, the two couldn't be more different. But after a serendipitous encounter that led to a business partnership and a co-hosted television show, they learned their common traits and values lie below the surface.

Netflix released a documentary on Stewart's life and successful business story on Wednesday, titled "Martha." In the documentary, Stewart and Snoop separately explain their perspectives on their camaraderie. Their commitment to a partnership was first broadcasted when the pair hosted "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" in 2016, followed by a similar series aired three years later called "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge."

Stewart said their show was both a comedic and informative cooking show, describing it as a quirky and funny dinner party where the two cooked the food together. But other than providing entertainment, it was about bringing together different interests, personalities, and audiences. "Melding cultures is a good thing," Stewart said. Snoop had similar sentiments, saying that they grew to learn they had a lot more in common than expected, especially their love to love and their love to teach. "When me and Martha got a chance to hang out, we discovered that we love the same things and we have the same beliefs in life," he said.