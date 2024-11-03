Martha Stewart's Cooking Show With Snoop Dogg Was More Than Just A Gimmick
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg were always an unlikely pair. Stewart branded herself with a sugar-coated image of an East Coast home cook and baker. Snoop, a smoke-blown music producer from the West Coast, put himself on the map as a talented rapper and an unabashed stoner. In the image above, the two couldn't be more different. But after a serendipitous encounter that led to a business partnership and a co-hosted television show, they learned their common traits and values lie below the surface.
Netflix released a documentary on Stewart's life and successful business story on Wednesday, titled "Martha." In the documentary, Stewart and Snoop separately explain their perspectives on their camaraderie. Their commitment to a partnership was first broadcasted when the pair hosted "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" in 2016, followed by a similar series aired three years later called "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge."
Stewart said their show was both a comedic and informative cooking show, describing it as a quirky and funny dinner party where the two cooked the food together. But other than providing entertainment, it was about bringing together different interests, personalities, and audiences. "Melding cultures is a good thing," Stewart said. Snoop had similar sentiments, saying that they grew to learn they had a lot more in common than expected, especially their love to love and their love to teach. "When me and Martha got a chance to hang out, we discovered that we love the same things and we have the same beliefs in life," he said.
The Martha-Snoop origin story
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg had a long-time-coming relationship progression. Well before Snoop ruled the food world on a regular basis, the rapper's friendship with Stewart began in 2008 when the former appeared on the latter's cooking show. From there, the relationship continued to develop over a few social media back-and-forths.
As they both said in the documentary, their connection truly had a spark in 2015 when they were individually invited to roast Justin Bieber on Comedy Central. Stewart said they sat next to each other by chance, and as Snoop smoked some joints throughout the show, she became higher and higher. "My secondhand smoke, you know, created an idea that maybe we should hang out and talk about some things," Snoop said.
From that moment, Snoop said he told Stewart he liked her work and that he thought they would both benefit from a collaboration of sorts. They then decided to pursue their ideas for a partnership. "It spawned an adventure," Snoop said.