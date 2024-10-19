Review: Snoop Dogg's OG Fried Bologna Sandwich Is A Bona Fide Original
Like low-rise jeans to banana hair clips, TikTok shows us that what is old can suddenly be considered new again. The latest comeback to be made on the food side of TikTok is a fried bologna and cheese sandwich from Snoop Dogg's 2018 cookbook, "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen."
Snoop Dogg has long proven himself to be not only a business mogul but also a connoisseur of culinary arts (we have a whole list of times Snoop Dogg ruled the food world). From wine and coffee brands to fighting for the success of Snoop Cereal, the rap star has earned the stains on his apron. The aptly named OG Fried Bologna Sandwich is a "verified hood classic," per Snoop's cookbook, and is now a viral hit earning more than 14 million TikTok views.
The 2018 cookbook is filled with many "Snoop-approved" meals and many of the rapper's family-favorite recipes, but this melty, fried creation has taken over TikTok and now needs to be Takeout-tested. Spoiler alert: the sandwich is more than Takeout-approved — it's GOATed. It takes a familiar classic and adds some original twists to reach new heights of deliciousness.
How to make Snoop Dogg's OG Fried Bologna Sandwich
The ingredients for this fried bologna creation take this author into memories of childhood. Snoop Dogg's version of a grilled cheese is dressed up in a way someone under the age of 13 would instinctively turn to. The OG Fried Bologna sandwich consists of white bread slices, American cheese, bologna, Lay's barbecue chips, and a healthy dressing of yellow mustard.
The key to correctly frying up this sandwich, as Snoop Dogg and TikTok describe, is to cut a single slit into the bologna slices before frying so that they don't cup up and cook unevenly. Aside from this trick, making the sandwich is a fairly straightforward process.
You'll need to toast the bread then fry three bologna slices in a knob of butter. When the bologna is nicely crisped, you can turn the heat down and slap American cheese on each bologna slice. Once the cheese has melted, stack the meat and cheese slices on one piece of toasted bread. From there, take a handful of barbecue chips and place them on top; the other bread slice gets a heavy squirt of yellow mustard.
Finally, complete the sandwich by smashing it all down and slicing at a diagonal, the only proper way to cut a sandwich in half. There you have your verified classic, the OG Fried Bologna Sandwich.
What the OG Fried Bologna Sandwich tastes like
Snoop Dogg has never steered me wrong, whether musically or in the kitchen. This sandwich has tang, crunch, and savory melty qualities that make you feel like a little kid sitting in front of the television watching cartoons after school.
I viewed this sandwich as an opportunity to clog my arteries in the middle of the day, and it was the highlight of my afternoon. The classic Kraft single feels like it belongs with a good old-fashioned slice of bologna, but the real surprise is what yellow mustard brings to the table. The zing of the mustard might seem odd to some when combined with sweet, crunchy barbecue chips and fried lunch meat, but actually, the mustard balances all the flavors out.
What's even more wonderful about Snoop Dogg's bologna-heavy sandwich is that there's always room to make variations on the formula. If you don't like mustard, consider a different sauce or a different flavor of potato chips ... maybe sour cream and onion? The combination possibilities are extensive and exciting. I wouldn't be myself if I hadn't also enjoyed a pickle alongside this fried classic. I'm tempted to make this sandwich over and over again for the next week because of its simplicity and satisfaction level. But that might impede my writing abilities because all I wanted after this sandwich was a solid nap.
Snoop Dogg's done it again, proving he's not only a GOAT of the music industry, but he's got plenty to be proud of in the food world as well. The OG Fried Bologna sandwich belongs in the comfort food hall of fame.