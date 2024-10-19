Review: Snoop Dogg's OG Fried Bologna Sandwich Is A Bona Fide Original

Like low-rise jeans to banana hair clips, TikTok shows us that what is old can suddenly be considered new again. The latest comeback to be made on the food side of TikTok is a fried bologna and cheese sandwich from Snoop Dogg's 2018 cookbook, "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen."

Snoop Dogg has long proven himself to be not only a business mogul but also a connoisseur of culinary arts (we have a whole list of times Snoop Dogg ruled the food world). From wine and coffee brands to fighting for the success of Snoop Cereal, the rap star has earned the stains on his apron. The aptly named OG Fried Bologna Sandwich is a "verified hood classic," per Snoop's cookbook, and is now a viral hit earning more than 14 million TikTok views.

The 2018 cookbook is filled with many "Snoop-approved" meals and many of the rapper's family-favorite recipes, but this melty, fried creation has taken over TikTok and now needs to be Takeout-tested. Spoiler alert: the sandwich is more than Takeout-approved — it's GOATed. It takes a familiar classic and adds some original twists to reach new heights of deliciousness.