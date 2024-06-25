This Is The Only Correct Way To Cut A Sandwich

Whether you prefer French toast grilled cheese, a shower Reuben, or your favorite weird peanut butter sandwich, I think we can all agree that sandwiches are wonderful and delicious. But when it comes to the best way to cut your favorite sandwich, things get more divisive. Some people prefer squares, some hack off the crust, and others don't cut their sandwich at all. And hey, if it works for you, I'm not here to judge. But if you're looking to have the optimal sandwich experience, there's only one way to slice things: diagonally.

Advertisement

In my humble opinion, a simple diagonal slice, producing two perfect triangles, is the only correct way to cut a sandwich. Triangles are just more interesting and aesthetically pleasing than boring old squares or rectangles. Imagine a peanut butter and jelly sandwich cut into two rectangles. Now imagine that same PB&J cut into two beautiful triangles, elegantly stacked, bursting with creamy peanut butter and chunky jam. There's a clear winner here, and it's shaped like a pyramid.