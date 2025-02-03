14 Common Mistakes You Might Be Making With Your Pancakes

There's nothing wrong with using traditional milk in pancakes — heck, you could even try using plant-based milk or water if your heart so desires. But if you really want to kick your pancakes up a notch, try adding buttermilk. The taste of buttermilk pancakes may invoke memories of "old-fashioned" pancake flavor, with its creamy and tangy essence giving your flapjacks a comforting and uniquely delicious taste, like a warm hug on a plate.

Though swapping traditional milk for buttermilk when making pancakes is a great idea, it's important not to do so haphazardly. Some ingredients in your pancake mix may negatively react with the acid in buttermilk, leaving you with flatter pancakes than what you desire. What are we talking about here? Leaveners. Believe it or not, combining buttermilk with baking powder, a common leavening ingredient in some pancake recipes, can spell trouble. Instead, you'll want to cut your baking powder component back by half, and for every cup of buttermilk, be sure to include a ½ teaspoon of baking soda (more on their differences later). The baking soda combines with the buttermilk to provide lift and airiness to your pancakes that'll prove downright delicious.

Don't have buttermilk? One of the best substitutes for buttermilk we've found is to mix together one part yogurt with two parts water. "Clabbered" milk is also an option, which simply combines a cup of milk with a tablespoon of lemon juice. You're welcome!