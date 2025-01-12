The One Mistake That's Drying Out Your Burger
Not every burger is created equal. Even on the menu of a global fast-food chain like McDonald's, we still find ourselves ranking the burgers on offer. When we take matters into our own hands and make a burger at home, it can be challenging to achieve the same mouthwatering quality as a flame-grilled Whopper from Burger King or a juicy Wendy's Baconator.
One of the most common mistakes that can foil your juicy burger plans is squishing the patty down too much causing it to lose its flavorful juices. You might have seen fry cooks and chefs do this in movies or on cooking shows. However, this technique actually dries your burger out. Smash burgers, like the ones served at Five Guys, are the only situation in which pressing the patty is correct. There are techniques for achieving the perfect crispy smash burger at home, but not every homemade burger should get that treatment.
Why you shouldn't press your burger patty
One argument often made for pressing burger patties is that it gives you better browning and nicer grill marks on the outside. While it might be more visually appealing, pressing your patties pushes out all the juices, leaving the burger without its natural moisture. Pressing a patty down also won't help it to cook evenly, as many people might think.
If you want your burger to have a nice, even finish, pay attention to how you shape your patties before placing them on the grill. Press your thumb into the center of the meat to create a small dimple that will expand with steam and juices as the burger cooks, keeping it moist throughout.
You should also opt for a higher fat meat when making burgers. Lean meat is great but, if you want a juicy texture, choose beef with around 20% fat to maintain flavor and help the patties hold shape. You should also avoid overworking the patties when forming them. Tempting as it is to make them look picture-perfect, messing with the meat too much before it even hits the grill can lead to a tough bite. And of course, do not forget to season your meat before cooking — no one wants a bland hunk of meat between two buns.