The History Of Raisinets Goes Back Nearly A Century

Raisinets are to movie theaters in America what popcorn is to theaters in other parts of the world. They are so intrinsically linked that it's hard to say what came first in the country (ok, not so hard — it's movie theaters in 1897). But Raisinets are almost as old and were invented just three decades later in 1927 by the historic Blumenthal Brothers Chocolate Company of Philadelphia, the chocolatiers behind Goobers.

Over the century (three years to go), America's love of this chewy treat has grown so much that there's even a national day celebrated every year on March 24 to honor the plump, chocolatey Raisinets. According to a statement released by Nestlé – the company Raisinets was sold to in 1984 — if you line up the number of Raisinets produced in a year, the length would go around the earth more than twice! That's how much it's in demand. Though the brand now belongs to Ferrero, Raisinets remains one of the most popular movie candies in the country.