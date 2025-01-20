Honey Mustard Goes Back Further Than We Thought

If you want to do as the ancient Romans did, the mustard recipes of Columella and Palladius can give a glimpse into the simple, everyday ingredients used in kitchens past. Columella's recipe included wheat starch, vinegar, pine nuts, and mustard seeds and, according to him, was delicious served with turnips.

Palladius, on the other hand, preferred a sweeter version of the sauce. He used a similar base of mustard seeds and white wine vinegar but added honey and extra virgin olive oil for a rich texture. Historians believe these recipes were accessible to farmers and common folk, not just the Roman elite. This helped spread the popularity of the condiment far beyond aristocratic banquets at the time.

Considering mustard is such a staple today — whether paired with smoked sausages, used as a marinade, or even taken as a hangover remedy — it's clear this condiment has no plans to leave the kitchen anytime soon. Sure, recipes have evolved over the centuries, but the foundational elements of these ancient preparations have remained remarkably consistent. Between the sweet burn of the honey and mustard, it packs just as much of a punch today as it did in ancient Rome and just proves that the simplest ingredients never go out of style.