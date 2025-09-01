The Original Ice Cream Sandwich Replaced Something Much Less Delicious

Ice cream is a sweet hot weather treat on the go, whether it's scooped into a cone or takeaway cup, frozen on a stick, or sandwiched between two cookies. But before there were portable — and often tasty — vessels for this creamy goodness, ice cream was sold on the street in other ways. One technique that New York City pushcart vendors used around the turn of the 20th century inspired the creation of the ice cream sandwich. But before there were cookies, there was paper.

The pushcarts sold "hokey pokeys" which were two-inch square slices of ice cream held between two pieces of paper. According to food historian and writer, Jeri Quinzio, a vendor in Lower Manhattan's Bowery district created the original ice cream sandwich (and sold it for one cent), which not only better contained the ice cream, it added another flavor and texture. Other vendors ditched the paper and began selling them, too, some using graham crackers.

Exactly when the unknown pushcart vendor invented the ice cream sandwich isn't clear, but 1899 remains its unofficial birthday. Newspaper reports at the time described the treats as the latest fad for Wall Street brokers and bankers, along with the working class. Restaurants began serving their own versions, fancying them up by sandwiching the ice cream between sponge cakes, and serving the dessert on a plate with a fork.