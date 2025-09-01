The Original Ice Cream Sandwich Replaced Something Much Less Delicious
Ice cream is a sweet hot weather treat on the go, whether it's scooped into a cone or takeaway cup, frozen on a stick, or sandwiched between two cookies. But before there were portable — and often tasty — vessels for this creamy goodness, ice cream was sold on the street in other ways. One technique that New York City pushcart vendors used around the turn of the 20th century inspired the creation of the ice cream sandwich. But before there were cookies, there was paper.
The pushcarts sold "hokey pokeys" which were two-inch square slices of ice cream held between two pieces of paper. According to food historian and writer, Jeri Quinzio, a vendor in Lower Manhattan's Bowery district created the original ice cream sandwich (and sold it for one cent), which not only better contained the ice cream, it added another flavor and texture. Other vendors ditched the paper and began selling them, too, some using graham crackers.
Exactly when the unknown pushcart vendor invented the ice cream sandwich isn't clear, but 1899 remains its unofficial birthday. Newspaper reports at the time described the treats as the latest fad for Wall Street brokers and bankers, along with the working class. Restaurants began serving their own versions, fancying them up by sandwiching the ice cream between sponge cakes, and serving the dessert on a plate with a fork.
The rise of the ice cream sandwich
Ice cream sandwiches grew in popularity and evolved as time passed. In 1928, a hot dog and ice cream vendor at San Francisco's Playland-at-the-Beach began selling vanilla ice cream sandwiched between oatmeal cookies and dipped in dark chocolate, which would become the IT'S-IT. The Chipwich arrived 50 years later in 1978, making cookie ice cream sandwiches a lot more famous. The iconic confection of chocolate chip cookies and chocolate chip-studded vanilla ice cream, was launched in New York City by Richard LaMotta.
But what about the classic ice cream sandwich; vanilla ice cream between two soft, rectangular chocolate wafers with the tiny holes? A man named Jeremy Newberg used to sell them at Pittsburgh's former Forbes Field in the 1940s, at Pirates games, and has claimed credit for their invention. However, while his efforts helped popularize them, it's not actually clear that he was the creator. Fun fact: The dessert's chocolate wafers are hard and crunchy when they're first made, and then begin to soften to the texture we all know and love after being filled with ice cream.
It's easy to make your own ice cream sandwiches at home using any ice cream flavors and "sandwich-ers" you like. In addition to the usual chocolate chip cookies or chocolate wafers, try getting a little creative. For instance, cornbread and ice cream make a sweet and savory dessert, and you could always use nostalgic Pop-Tarts to amp up your ice cream sandwiches.