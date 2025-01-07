Amp Up Ice Cream Sandwiches With Your Favorite Nostalgic Breakfast Pastry
Ice cream sandwiches really can't be beat. If you remember getting them from the ice cream truck when you were little, you're probably picturing slabs of creamy vanilla perfectly placed between two soft, chocolate wafer slices that stick to your teeth with each bite. If you remember making them as a kid, you're probably imagining the warm chocolate chip cookies fresh out of the oven, the melty ice cream sandwiched between them, and trying to eat the whole thing before it melts all over the kitchen. There are so many ways to make ice cream sandwiches at home that you really can't go wrong, especially if you make your own ice cream from scratch too.
But, what if we told you there's another way to really amp up the childhood nostalgia next time you're craving an ice cream sandwich? We suggest adding Pop-Tarts to the mix and using these as your sandwich plates. You can go the traditional route, with Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts or Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts. Or you can try making a version of Taylor Swift's homemade Pop-Tart recipe and whipping up some ice cream sandwiches with these.
Let your creativity shine with Pop-Tart ice cream sandwiches
Nothing got my adrenaline going like opening that silver, shiny wrapper on two fresh Pop-Tarts in the cafeteria at elementary school. Talk about nostalgia. They were the perfect doughy, sugary, sweet snack. And it turns out, Pop-Tarts actually fit into adult life too. As mentioned, they are a great substitute for your traditional cookie ice cream sandwich. To make this recipe, you can toast your Pop-Tarts (similar to that warm chocolate chip cookie vibe), or even freeze them to maintain their structure and to make your final creation a bit sturdier. We'll leave that part up to you. Here's where things really get good, though: the potential combinations of Pop-Tart flavors and ice cream options that are out there.
How about Frosted Blueberry Pop-Tarts with fresh berry ice cream? Or Frosted Cookies & Creme Pop-Tarts with some chocolate chip? I'd also bet Frosted S'Mores Pop-Tarts would be an all-star combo with graham cracker ice cream. Or perhaps Frosted Chocolate Fudge Pop-Tarts would be an incredible addition to some cookie dough. I could go on for days, but you get the point. Your creative choices are endless and any combo could be really memorable.