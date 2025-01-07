Amp Up Ice Cream Sandwiches With Your Favorite Nostalgic Breakfast Pastry

Ice cream sandwiches really can't be beat. If you remember getting them from the ice cream truck when you were little, you're probably picturing slabs of creamy vanilla perfectly placed between two soft, chocolate wafer slices that stick to your teeth with each bite. If you remember making them as a kid, you're probably imagining the warm chocolate chip cookies fresh out of the oven, the melty ice cream sandwiched between them, and trying to eat the whole thing before it melts all over the kitchen. There are so many ways to make ice cream sandwiches at home that you really can't go wrong, especially if you make your own ice cream from scratch too.

But, what if we told you there's another way to really amp up the childhood nostalgia next time you're craving an ice cream sandwich? We suggest adding Pop-Tarts to the mix and using these as your sandwich plates. You can go the traditional route, with Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts or Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts. Or you can try making a version of Taylor Swift's homemade Pop-Tart recipe and whipping up some ice cream sandwiches with these.