Taylor Swift's Homemade Pop-Tarts Have Fans Guessing The Recipe
When you're Taylor Swift, you can write chart-topping songs, sell out stadiums, and win the hearts (and stomachs) of NFL players with homemade Pop-Tarts. Swift is making headlines yet again, but this time it isn't for her music — it's for her baking skills. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' recent win against the Carolina Panthers, Chiefs defensive backs coach David Merritt Sr. shared a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) of some homemade Pop-Tarts that were gifted to him by none other than Swift herself. The handwritten note atop the box reads "VICTORY POP TARTS! Congratulations! Love Taylor."
NFL players are no strangers to quick and satisfying snacks, with some teams reportedly consuming hundreds of Uncrustables each season. So, it's easy to see why Swift's homemade Pop-Tarts, with their buttery crust and fruity filling, are such a hit with the Chiefs. Naturally, fans are buzzing about these "victory Pop-Tarts," speculating on what goes into the recipe (which is not only a favorite of Swift's boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, but also his fellow team members and actor and movie star, Channing Tatum). Are these magical pastries the secret behind the Chiefs' winning streak?
What's in Taylor Swift's famous Pop-Tarts?
Speculation about Swift's recipe is running wild online. Even Pop-Tarts has joined the buzz, with an Instagram post playfully asking Swift to share her recipe in exchange for a double donation to the brand's local Feeding America food bank. Luckily, Taylor herself has offered some clues in the past, admitting that she frequently turns to the New York Times and Ina Garten (who she actually introduced to beer pong) for recipe inspiration. One dedicated fan on X even pointed out that many of Swift's photographed desserts look strikingly similar to posts on the New York Times Cooking app, including her famous buckwheat crêpes and cinnamon rolls. It seems these "victory Pop-Tarts" might just be another masterpiece inspired by her go-to sources.
For fans eager to recreate these magical treats, the homemade dough combines cream cheese and butter for a rich, flaky texture, while the filling features fresh berries with a hint of citrus for a tangy-sweet jam. Topped with a powdered sugar glaze and colorful sprinkles, they're sure to make sparks fly in any kitchen. And for true Swifties, you can pair them with Taylor's Version of a latte from Starbucks to complete the experience. While the exact details of her Pop-Tarts remain a mystery, fans can try their hand at The New York Times' Pop-Tart recipe — a perfect starting point to channel your inner Taylor and create your own "victory" moment.