Taylor Swift's Homemade Pop-Tarts Have Fans Guessing The Recipe

When you're Taylor Swift, you can write chart-topping songs, sell out stadiums, and win the hearts (and stomachs) of NFL players with homemade Pop-Tarts. Swift is making headlines yet again, but this time it isn't for her music — it's for her baking skills. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' recent win against the Carolina Panthers, Chiefs defensive backs coach David Merritt Sr. shared a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) of some homemade Pop-Tarts that were gifted to him by none other than Swift herself. The handwritten note atop the box reads "VICTORY POP TARTS! Congratulations! Love Taylor."

NFL players are no strangers to quick and satisfying snacks, with some teams reportedly consuming hundreds of Uncrustables each season. So, it's easy to see why Swift's homemade Pop-Tarts, with their buttery crust and fruity filling, are such a hit with the Chiefs. Naturally, fans are buzzing about these "victory Pop-Tarts," speculating on what goes into the recipe (which is not only a favorite of Swift's boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, but also his fellow team members and actor and movie star, Channing Tatum). Are these magical pastries the secret behind the Chiefs' winning streak?