NFL Players Have An Overwhelming Craving For Uncrustables

You'd normally think of Uncrustables as a convenient crustless peanut butter and jelly option for kids, but lots of adults love them too, both for on-the-go snacking and for quick meals. (After resisting them for so long, they're finally growing on me.) While some parents might be skeptical about the nutritional value of Uncrustables, it turns out that these PB-and-J snacks are an unexpectedly efficient energy delivery system for athletes: specifically, NFL players.

Sports publication, The Athletic posted a piece last month after finding out that NFL teams blow through not dozens, not hundreds, but thousands of Uncrustables in a week. That's because these snacks hit sort of a sweet spot (literally) in nutrition terms. The bread and jelly deliver a quick boost of energy from carbohydrates, while there's additional fat and protein in the peanut butter to give some extra mileage. Are they a sports nutritionist's dream food? Eh, probably not, but they're certainly convenient. And with peanut butter and jelly being such an extremely popular combo (seriously, people have tons of suggestions on how to eat the PB and J), these treats have tackled their way into locker rooms to the tune of over 80,000 Uncrustables per year.