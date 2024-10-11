Ina Garten's First Time Playing Beer Pong Was All Thanks To Taylor Swift

Ina Garten is known for her simple, straight-forward recipes (and ingenious kitchen hacks) that let the ingredients shine, and with the release of her new book, "Be Ready When Luck Happens: A Memoir," she's reaching out to audiences with her clear, easy prose, too. A consummate go-getter and life-liver, Garten reveals in "Be Ready..." that she played beer pong for the very first time at the age of 67 — and it was all because of Taylor Swift.

In her book how she treated her team to tickets to Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour stop at MetLife Stadium in New York. Swift (herself a foodie, home cook, and baker) then invited the whole gang to the after party, which she threw for her crew after each concert, and Garten found herself facing off against members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer team in a game of beer pong.

Never having played, Garten had no clue what the game even was; but that was quickly resolved when Abby Wambach, one of the greatest soccer players alive today who was fresh off her win at the 2015 World Cup, took her in hand and named herself Garten's mentor. With the music blasting, Garten had a difficult time hearing Wambach, who simply scream-advised, "Just get the f-cking ball in the f-cking glass!"