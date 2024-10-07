Ina Garten's Favorite Kitchen Tools (Including The One She's Kept For Nearly 60 Years)

Seasoned home cooks know that a kitchen is truly nothing without a suite of reliable tools and trusty gadgets. The most basic equipment will keep your plates spinning before any meal, but the real time-savers come in clutch when you're cutting it close. And your everyday accessories don't have to be anything fancy to get the job done — just look at celebrity chef Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa's kitchen is packed with handy appliances and utensils that have lasted her ages.

In Garten's new memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," the Food Network star turns the clock back to the late 1960s — the early days of her marriage — and talks about a tool she's held onto for decades. "I was enamored of anything Scandinavian — Marimekko, Dansk," she writes. "I actually still have a spatula from our first kitchen."

Of course, Garten's kitchen in East Hampton, New York, is stocked these days with more than just a half-century-old spatula. Many of her favorite gadgets are just a few clicks away online, from oven thermometers to indispensable dutch ovens.