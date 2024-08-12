The Key To Melting Cheese For The Ultimate Nachos

One element is essential for at-home nachos: perfectly melty cheese. Cheese that's like a sauce — think the oft-maligned movie theater nachos cheese cup but elevated. Knowing the melting point of your chosen cheese and bringing just the right amount of heat to the melting process will ensure the cheese doesn't turn into unusable glop.

All cheese contains fat, salt, water, and casein, which is milk protein. A high-moisture cheese melts at a lower temperature, so heat it just enough to kickstart the breakdown of casein, allowing mingling with the cheese's water and fat. When heating cheese for melting, use a food thermometer to check when the temperature reaches 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep stirring and heating the cheese evenly, gradually upping the temperature, but by no more than 50 degrees. The casein won't properly interact with the cheese's moisture and fat if it's heated too high or too quickly, leading to gross chunks of milk protein in your melt. That's why warming cheese in a microwave over some Tostitos just creates a grease slick.

When choosing the cheese to melt for nachos, consider the age and moisture level. An older, drier cheese like pecorino won't break down as easily in the melting process compared to something like the Gruyère used to top French onion soup. Once you have the melting basics down, utilizing a little food science in the form of sodium citrate will help achieve the ultimate saucy nacho cheese.