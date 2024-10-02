What Does Taylor Swift Really Eat In A Day?
Taylor Swift is one of the most recognizable and popular celebrities in the entire world. Anytime she goes somewhere or does anything, there are photographers nearby to document every step. This includes her high-profile visits to restaurants all over the country, as Swift is clearly a fan of food — but what does she actually eat day in and day out?
As she revealed to Bon Appétit, her well-rounded and healthful approach to eating starts in the morning with one of her favorite breakfasts: "buckwheat crepes with ham, Parmesan cheese, and a fried egg on top." And of course — as she's mentioned before — she always starts the day with a glass of OJ. You might expect this superstar to have a private chef on hand to cook her meals, but Swift is quite handy in the kitchen and makes breakfast on her own.
For lunches and dinners during the week, Swift told WebMD she sticks to healthier options like "salads, yogurts, and sandwiches." But she also doesn't keep things too restrictive — she is never wanting anything she "can't" have. She keeps away from drinks with a lot of sugar, too, imbibing her daily skinny vanilla latte from Starbucks. While she drinks copious amounts of water daily to stay hydrated, she always keeps Diet Coke in her fridge (and may let herself have a French Blonde or two).
She indulges on weekends and when dining out
On the weekends, Taylor Swift allows herself to break free from her balanced diet and indulges in all the things she knows probably aren't so great for her: burgers, fries, and ice cream. Her love of fast food is well-documented, with the pop star describing how she'll order a Wendy's Frosty with fries for dipping. Like any of us, she finds McDonald's French fries particularly tasty (despite the many, many ingredients packed into them). On the weekends, while they're in season, Swift also swaps her skinny vanilla latte for a pumpkin spice latte.
Swift also loves dining out with her significant other and friends, and she's been spotted at numerous trendy eateries in New York City. In early September 2024, she had a private dinner at Meduza Mediterrania with her NFLer boyfriend Travis Kelce, plus his Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. According to Page Six, the diners ordered "lamb chops, cacio e pepe, and hamachi." She and her boyfriend also dine out in Kansas City, Missouri, where Kelce's team is based. Notably, they visited Argentinian steakhouse Piropos Restaurant, where they specialize in all things turf and surf and use imported Argentinean salts.
She's quite the baker, too
While she probably doesn't have much time while she's on tour, at home or in her downtime, Taylor Swift is known among her friends and fans as an avid and accomplished baker. For example, she recently made cinnamon rolls for Travis Kelce to enjoy before one of his games (no word on whether or not he shared with his teammates). This generous woman also brought homemade pumpkin loaf to her Time "Person of the Year" photoshoot and even baked a cake for pal Selena Gomez's 26th birthday. (Gomez couldn't actually eat the seemingly elaborate cake, as she was on the other side of the country, but it's the thought that counts!)
Her sweet tooth really comes out during the holidays, though, and for Thanksgiving one year, she made no fewer than two homemade apple pies. Swift also loves making baked goods for Christmas, as she shared on Instagram that she had whipped up a batch of festive "chai sugar cookies with cinnamon eggnog icing," albeit a few months early.