What Does Taylor Swift Really Eat In A Day?

Taylor Swift is one of the most recognizable and popular celebrities in the entire world. Anytime she goes somewhere or does anything, there are photographers nearby to document every step. This includes her high-profile visits to restaurants all over the country, as Swift is clearly a fan of food — but what does she actually eat day in and day out?

As she revealed to Bon Appétit, her well-rounded and healthful approach to eating starts in the morning with one of her favorite breakfasts: "buckwheat crepes with ham, Parmesan cheese, and a fried egg on top." And of course — as she's mentioned before — she always starts the day with a glass of OJ. You might expect this superstar to have a private chef on hand to cook her meals, but Swift is quite handy in the kitchen and makes breakfast on her own.

For lunches and dinners during the week, Swift told WebMD she sticks to healthier options like "salads, yogurts, and sandwiches." But she also doesn't keep things too restrictive — she is never wanting anything she "can't" have. She keeps away from drinks with a lot of sugar, too, imbibing her daily skinny vanilla latte from Starbucks. While she drinks copious amounts of water daily to stay hydrated, she always keeps Diet Coke in her fridge (and may let herself have a French Blonde or two).