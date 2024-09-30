Ina Garten's Secret For Creamy And Delicious Potato Salad

Potato salad is a dish that inherently welcomes iterations and variations to better suit one's palette. Ina Garten, chef and TV personality, is the queen of making minor tweaks that have a major effect. Her recipe for potato salad is as dreamy as it is creamy, and the secret is — quite literally — in the sauce. In her recipe for potato salad, shared on an episode of Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa," Garten adds a quarter of a cup of buttermilk to a mayonnaise-based dressing. "Adding some kind of liquid to mayonaisse takes away that sort of gloppy flavor and it makes it more like a sauce," she explained.

She also suggests white wine or chicken stock as substitutes for buttermilk. Any of the three liquids would complement the starchy taste and pillowy texture of potatoes. Buttermilk, or any one of her proposed substitutes, acts as an emulsifier, easing the incorporation of other ingredients into the fatty and oily mayonnaise. A liquid thins out the mayonnaise, forming a silky and creamy sauce to envelop the potatoes.