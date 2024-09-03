It's Almost Too Easy To Make Ice Cream Sandwiches At Home
If you haven't made ice cream sandwiches at home yet, it's time you took on the challenge ... which really isn't a challenge at all. Basically, if you have a box of cookies and a pint of ice cream, you have everything you need to make this nostalgic dessert. Of course, making up a batch in your own kitchen means you won't have the satisfaction of running outside with your piggy bank when you hear the ice cream truck coming down the street, but it also means you're not limited to a Chipwich.
Simply put, just scoop some ice cream on the flat side of a cookie (as much or as little as you want), top it with another and — boom — instant ice cream sandwich. If your ice cream is rock-hard, you'll need to let it sit at room temperature until it softens up enough to scoop. And, while you can't go wrong with that classic combination of chocolate chip cookies with vanilla ice cream, there's an entire world of flavor combinations just waiting to be discovered. Once your sandwich is assembled, you can add syrup drizzles, sprinkles, and loads of chopped nuts, or enjoy it in its simplest form. That's the great thing about DIY ice cream sandwiches: You really can't make a bad one. If you can't enjoy them right away, wrap up your sandwiches individually in wax or parchment paper, and store them in the freezer for later.
Don't be so vanilla
Whether you're piling vanilla ice cream onto chocolate chip, peanut butter, or oatmeal raisin cookies, you can't go wrong and it's going to taste great. And, although no one seems to be eating chocolate chip ice cream anymore, it's just as versatile as vanilla, with a kick of chocolate in each bite. But we are living in an era where there is no shortage of delicious and interesting ice cream flavors, so why not have some fun creating interesting combinations?
You can use homemade or store bought cookies for any of these combinations (the same goes for homemade ice cream): banana ice cream on peanut butter cookies, cinnamon ice cream on chocolate cookies, coffee ice cream on snickerdoodles, coconut-pineapple on molasses, rum raisin on sugar cookies, strawberry ice cream on chocolate chip with pistachios, blueberry sorbet on lemon crinkles, salted caramel on oatmeal cookies.
For a delicious combo reminiscent of PB&J, try raspberry or blackberry ice cream on peanut butter cookies. And when fall rolls around, you'll definitely want to try pumpkin ice cream on gingersnaps. If you love adventurous flavors and eating, consider things like olive oil ice cream on dark chocolate shortbread, ube ice cream on coconut cookies, or Earl Grey tea ice cream on regular butter shortbread
Think outside the cookie box
Ice cream sandwiches are traditionally made with cookies, but so long as something delicious and sweet is sandwiching the ice cream, we say it qualifies. It's perfectly acceptable to swap your cookies for treats like waffles, either regular or mini-sized. Mini cinnamon-flavored waffles would taste great with black cherry ice cream. Brownies are the perfect solution in mimicking those store bought sandwiches with the soft chocolate cookies. Fill yours with Neapolitan ice cream.
Rice cereal treats are delicious for sandwiching your ice cream, just cut them into layers that aren't too thick. Fill them with rocky road for campfire vibes. Sliced donuts are another decadent substitute, as are graham crackers. Try stuffing the latter with your favorite cheesecake-flavored ice cream. Girl Scout cookies make perfect mini-sandwiches, and stroopwafels give an extra punch of flavor with that buttery caramel.
Truth be told, you don't even have to be at home to enjoy an instant ice cream sandwich if you really get the hankering for one. If you're near a Costco, step inside and partake in this food court hack by ordering two chocolate chip cookies and a cup of soft serve. From there, you know what to do.