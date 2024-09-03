It's Almost Too Easy To Make Ice Cream Sandwiches At Home

If you haven't made ice cream sandwiches at home yet, it's time you took on the challenge ... which really isn't a challenge at all. Basically, if you have a box of cookies and a pint of ice cream, you have everything you need to make this nostalgic dessert. Of course, making up a batch in your own kitchen means you won't have the satisfaction of running outside with your piggy bank when you hear the ice cream truck coming down the street, but it also means you're not limited to a Chipwich.

Simply put, just scoop some ice cream on the flat side of a cookie (as much or as little as you want), top it with another and — boom — instant ice cream sandwich. If your ice cream is rock-hard, you'll need to let it sit at room temperature until it softens up enough to scoop. And, while you can't go wrong with that classic combination of chocolate chip cookies with vanilla ice cream, there's an entire world of flavor combinations just waiting to be discovered. Once your sandwich is assembled, you can add syrup drizzles, sprinkles, and loads of chopped nuts, or enjoy it in its simplest form. That's the great thing about DIY ice cream sandwiches: You really can't make a bad one. If you can't enjoy them right away, wrap up your sandwiches individually in wax or parchment paper, and store them in the freezer for later.

