The Costco Food Court Hack We'll Be Eating All Summer Long

Secret menus suck. It takes a level of chutzpah many of us don't have to march up to a total stranger and demand that they whip up some complicated off-menu concoction — and what it's like being on the opposite end of that transaction is a nightmare not worth contemplating. Menu hacks that allow you to take standard menu items and Frankenstein them together yourself after you've left the counter are much, much better, and one of our favorites is something you can now do at a Costco food court near you: a DIY ice cream sandwich.

This ridiculously easy hack is made possible by the new(ish) Costco chocolate chip cookie, which replaced the churro on the big box store's somewhat limited dessert menu. The Costco food court's menu changes can be upsetting if one of your favorites disappears overnight, but if we're being honest, churros are a lot less hackable than cookies. If you order two cookies plus a cup of vanilla or strawberry soft serve (which itself replaced frozen yogurt a few years back), all you need to do is plop the ice cream on a cookie, then top it off with the other cookie. Voilà! Ice cream sandwich achieved.