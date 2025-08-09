Cornbread And Ice Cream Make The Perfect Sweet And Savory Cookout Dessert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Steaks, burgers, and pulled pork at a Labor Day barbecue are the heroes of the cookout, but there is so much more to enjoy. Coleslaw, fresh fruit, and thirst-quenching cocktails complement the grilled fare by lending some contrast to the meal as a whole. And, of course, a stellar dessert option is always appreciated. But instead of taking the easy route and picking up a mediocre store-bought dessert to serve as the day winds down, craft a memorable treat by combining cornbread and ice cream into one delectable creation.

The process isn't complicated in the least; if you know how to make a box of Jiffy cornbread mix, you are already halfway there. Once the cornbread has been baked and cooled, slice the entire tray in half to create the top and bottom layers of the sandwich. Slap on as much ice cream as you think it can hold, then cut out individual portions. Wrap each of them tightly in plastic wrap, pop them in the freezer, and in roughly four to six hours, you'll be ready to serve cornbread ice cream sandwiches.

Corn, whether it's in the form of cornbread or fresh on the cob, is an underrated ingredient for desserts. The natural sweetness in each golden kernel is almost begging to be included in sugary treats. And arguably the best part of incorporating corn into a dessert is that it harmonizes with several other tried-and-true ingredients that can elevate a simple cornbread ice cream sandwich into something extraordinary.