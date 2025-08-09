Cornbread And Ice Cream Make The Perfect Sweet And Savory Cookout Dessert
Steaks, burgers, and pulled pork at a Labor Day barbecue are the heroes of the cookout, but there is so much more to enjoy. Coleslaw, fresh fruit, and thirst-quenching cocktails complement the grilled fare by lending some contrast to the meal as a whole. And, of course, a stellar dessert option is always appreciated. But instead of taking the easy route and picking up a mediocre store-bought dessert to serve as the day winds down, craft a memorable treat by combining cornbread and ice cream into one delectable creation.
The process isn't complicated in the least; if you know how to make a box of Jiffy cornbread mix, you are already halfway there. Once the cornbread has been baked and cooled, slice the entire tray in half to create the top and bottom layers of the sandwich. Slap on as much ice cream as you think it can hold, then cut out individual portions. Wrap each of them tightly in plastic wrap, pop them in the freezer, and in roughly four to six hours, you'll be ready to serve cornbread ice cream sandwiches.
Corn, whether it's in the form of cornbread or fresh on the cob, is an underrated ingredient for desserts. The natural sweetness in each golden kernel is almost begging to be included in sugary treats. And arguably the best part of incorporating corn into a dessert is that it harmonizes with several other tried-and-true ingredients that can elevate a simple cornbread ice cream sandwich into something extraordinary.
Give cornbread ice cream sandwiches a wow factor
Vanilla ice cream and savory cornbread is all it takes to make a spectacular addition to a Labor Day cookout, but this confection can be easily upgraded into something truly special. Before considering any add-ons, think about altering the cornbread recipe itself. Using yellow cornmeal instead of white will make it a touch sweeter, or you can add sugar to make it more reminiscent of a dessert.
As far as toppings go, you can't go wrong with cornbread staples like honey and maple syrup to take your ice cream sandwiches to the next level. If you want to embrace more summery vibes, raspberry and orange spreads would do the trick. You could also hit the cereal aisle and pick up a box of Corn Pops to add a little texture to your dessert. Give the cereal a quick pulse in a food processor, and press the cereal crumbles into the top layer of cornbread before freezing. Then, top that with a sweet and nutty caramel sauce for a symphony of flavor.
If you really want to go the extra mile, consider making your own ice cream flavor. Adding ingredients like cinnamon or even corn would be a fantastic complement to the savory bread. With a tool like the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, it only takes about 20 minutes to produce a homemade version of everyone's favorite summer treat. Get creative with your recipe and take cornbread ice cream sandwiches in any delicious direction you like.