Here's How Many Pounds Of Pulled Pork You Need For Your Labor Day BBQ

Running out of food during a backyard get-together is a host's worst nightmare — you need to make sure you're well-stocked before people arrive. It's even more important when the star meat you're serving is slow-cooked barbecue, because some cuts of meat can take upwards of 12 hours to cook. Barbecue's not one of those things you can just whip up on the spot, like, say, a burger.

Take pulled pork, for example. It's a meat that can take a wildly variable amount of time to finish, depending on a lot of factors, like weight, cooking method, and cooking temperature. This is why planning is really important, and you'll really want to think about just how much meat to prepare per guest. While there's no way to know just how hungry everyone will be before they arrive, there is one generally agreed-upon quantity that many people stick to when hosting a proper feast: a half-pound of meat per person.