Here's How Many Pounds Of Pulled Pork You Need For Your Labor Day BBQ
Running out of food during a backyard get-together is a host's worst nightmare — you need to make sure you're well-stocked before people arrive. It's even more important when the star meat you're serving is slow-cooked barbecue, because some cuts of meat can take upwards of 12 hours to cook. Barbecue's not one of those things you can just whip up on the spot, like, say, a burger.
Take pulled pork, for example. It's a meat that can take a wildly variable amount of time to finish, depending on a lot of factors, like weight, cooking method, and cooking temperature. This is why planning is really important, and you'll really want to think about just how much meat to prepare per guest. While there's no way to know just how hungry everyone will be before they arrive, there is one generally agreed-upon quantity that many people stick to when hosting a proper feast: a half-pound of meat per person.
Just make sure there are sides available as well
A half-pound allows your guests to assemble a fairly large pulled pork sandwich, and if there's any lighter eaters who tend to take smaller portions, their smaller plates accommodate for those with slightly heavier appetites who might want more pulled pork.
The half-pound rule is contingent on one thing, however: sides must be provided as well. After all, what kind of barbecue would it be without sides? That way guests don't simply pile up on the meat and run you out of your crown jewel immediately. And if you're keen on the division of labor, we highly recommend a potluck barbecue, because people can bring their own favorite sides to the party, which should take a huge weight off your shoulders.
In my experience, the other plus side to having people bring sides to a party is that they almost always bring their tried-and-true recipes, dishes that they've had time to perfect and ones they're usually quite proud of, so you know the bar will be set pretty high overall.
Making a little extra pulled pork doesn't hurt, either
Making a little extra pulled pork won't hurt anyone. I mean, who'd complain about having too much delicious tender pork? Fortunately, pork shoulder tends to be a pretty cheap cut of meat, so purchasing a few pounds extra won't put you out of house and home. You can always keep the extra for your household, or send the rest home with your guests.
If you're worried about how to keep that additional meat held at a warm temperature during your little shindig, we highly recommend keeping pulled pork wrapped up and storing it in a beverage cooler, which will keep it at a level temperature for an extended period of time. The leftovers are versatile, too, you can do practically anything with it from stuffing pulled pork into tacos to putting it into chile verde; we have a plethora of ideas for what to do with pork for you.
But just to be safe, stick to the half-pound rule of pulled pork per person. Labor Day will be upon us sooner rather than later, and we might as well get our fill of outdoor cooking while we can. Anything extra will just guarantee that you'll have some really excellent meals later that week.