16 Ways To Upgrade Jiffy Cornbread Mix

You'd be hard-pressed to find an American who's not familiar with the long-standing pantry staple that is Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix. A creation of the Chelsea Milling Co., founded in 1907, Jiffy is not a brand you'll see advertised on television or in cooking magazines, though. Jiffy doesn't advertise at all — because it doesn't have to. Everyone knows Jiffy.

At its heart, Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix is incredibly simple. It takes the already basic ingredients needed to make up a batch of cornbread and condenses them down into a three-ingredient recipe that anyone can follow at home. All you need for a batch of cornbread or corn muffins is a box of Jiffy mix, eggs, and milk. The mix already contains all your dry ingredients, including flour, cornmeal, baking soda, and salt.

However, what if you want something more than straightforward cornbread? In that case, Jiffy is a blank canvas on which you can paint a cornucopia of flavors. It's moldable clay out of which you can fashion near-endless other dishes. Not really seeing it yet? Here are some of our favorite ways to upgrade a box of Jiffy cornbread mix.