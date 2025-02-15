How To Make Jiffy Cornbread Better: Add A Spicy Twist
Jiffy cornbread is a must-have for me if there's a bowl of chili, collard greens, cabbage, or black-eyed peas anywhere in sight. During the holidays, I just KNOW it better be on the table, but I like it so much I can also eat it without an entrée in tow. It's convenient and has a basic flavor profile that complements a lot of other dishes, and because it has that sort of mild sweetness with the subtle corn flavor, you can do a lot to jazz it up.
I'm the queen of adding spice to everything, so naturally, I was a fan trying a "fiery" version of one of my favorite staples. If anyone wants to join in, you can try incorporating ingredients like fresh chilis, chili powder, or smoky spices. I love decently spicy jalapeños in mine, but you can go a lot of different directions with this, like adding hot sauces into the batter, perhaps a drizzle of Sriracha. These enhancements are the perfect solution if you don't know how to make Jiffy cornbread better without a ton of extra work. The spice will kick up the flavor and bring added complexity to the texture and aroma of the cornbread.
How to add spice to your Jiffy cornbread
To make your Jiffy cornbread spicy, start with a box of the mix and prepare the batter based on the measurements and ingredients indicated on the box. I recommend not forgetting to use bacon fat to prevent dryness. Before you mix everything together, though, take a second to add in your chosen spices or spicy add-ins. For a balanced heat, stir in 1-2 finely diced jalapeños or a small can of drained, chopped green chiles. These ingredients add a fresh and slightly tangy spice that works well with the cornbread's sweetness, so it's a little hot but not too much.
For a warmer, smokier vibe, go for a teaspoon of chili powder or smoked paprika to infuse the batter with earthy undertones. If you're just throwing caution to the wind, add a pinch (or two... or three) of cayenne pepper or minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. Stir these spices evenly into the batter to ensure consistent flavor.
Bake the cornbread just like the instructions say, and while it's cooking, the spices will mix into the batter, making your kitchen smell so good. If you're going for that wow factor, sprinkle some shredded pepper jack cheese or chopped pickled jalapeños on top during the last few minutes in the oven (it's actually an amazing addition if you're making a chili pot pie). This makes a crispy, cheesy crust with a little more heat, so you get cornbread with just the right amount of spice.