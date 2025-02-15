How To Make Jiffy Cornbread Better: Add A Spicy Twist

Jiffy cornbread is a must-have for me if there's a bowl of chili, collard greens, cabbage, or black-eyed peas anywhere in sight. During the holidays, I just KNOW it better be on the table, but I like it so much I can also eat it without an entrée in tow. It's convenient and has a basic flavor profile that complements a lot of other dishes, and because it has that sort of mild sweetness with the subtle corn flavor, you can do a lot to jazz it up.

I'm the queen of adding spice to everything, so naturally, I was a fan trying a "fiery" version of one of my favorite staples. If anyone wants to join in, you can try incorporating ingredients like fresh chilis, chili powder, or smoky spices. I love decently spicy jalapeños in mine, but you can go a lot of different directions with this, like adding hot sauces into the batter, perhaps a drizzle of Sriracha. These enhancements are the perfect solution if you don't know how to make Jiffy cornbread better without a ton of extra work. The spice will kick up the flavor and bring added complexity to the texture and aroma of the cornbread.