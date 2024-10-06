Tina Turner's Cornbread Starts With A Savory Slab Of Bacon

Best known for pop classics like "The Best" and "What's Love Got to Do With It," Tina Turner is an American icon. But many fans will be surprised to know about her delicious cornbread recipe, which she got from one of her backup singers from the 1960s, Robbie Montgomery. The cornbread became an important meal for Turner and her group when they went on tour in the South, as segregation left them with few options for post-show meals. Montgomery — who would later become a restauranteur — kept the group well fed with this recipe, even if she often had to make it in the motel room with a hot plate. She later included the recipe in her Southern food cookbook.

Besides its incredible story, the cornbread recipe stands out for its genius solution to the dish's most common problem: dryness. To ensure moisture, and to infuse the dish with flavor, the process starts by frying bacon in a skillet. (Pro-tip: Dredge the bacon with a little flour before cooking so that it's extra crispy.) The batter is made with the leftover fat, and then poured into the same skillet so it can soak up a bit more of the grease. The result is likely the best cornbread you've ever had. It proves blandness and dryness don't really need to be an issue for cornbread lovers.