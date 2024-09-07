The Secret To Crispy Bacon Is Already In Your Pantry

Getting home-cooked bacon to your preferred level of crispiness can feel like a guessing game. So many factors can throw off the balance, from the thickness of the cut to the heat level in the frying pan. However, a simple one-ingredient process typically applied to frying other foods, and perfected by a Tex-Mex restaurant over 60 years ago, will help you achieve crispy bacon in your kitchen.

Joe's Bakery, open in its current Austin, Texas location since 1962, is renowned for its fried bacon. Founding chef Joe Avila passed his crispy bacon technique down through family generations at the restaurant. At Joe's, cooks coat the bacon in all-purpose flour, a technique known as dredging. The dredged bacon is then refrigerated overnight, and fried on the grill in the morning. The resulting texture makes it appear the bacon was deep-fried!

The simple but hearty dishes at Joe's Bakery continue to gain accolades; in early 2023, the James Beard Foundation bestowed an America's Classic Award on the restaurant, recognizing its community impact as a locally-owned business over the decades.